These artists need Ballarat's community help to track important parts of our history.
Queer-ways, which takes name inspiration from the Melways, is a project collecting stories and important sites from the LGBTQIA+ community.
The locations will be put together on a digital map and tourists and residents will be able to explore significant places in regional towns they visit.
Luciano and Georgia Keats are behind the project, which originally started in Melbourne.
This year as part of Midsumma 2024 the project is expanding to regional towns Ballarat, Geelong and Sheparton.
Luciano said it was important to "ensure statewide representation of the queer community".
"[This] reinforces that queer people and LGBTQIA+ community has always been a part of our communities, presents in our state's history and contributing to our development."
Luciano said they are looking for community stories to share on the map
"The stories that are the most relatable often appear to the person that shares them as the most insignificant," he said.
"They really allow people to connect with the shared experience of the story."
Luciano said shared stories can be from a wide range of experiences, both happy and sad.
Locations on the Melbourne map include first date or first kiss locations, or places where someone came out to their family for the first time.
While others could provoke sad or angry emotions, such as someone finding out they were HIV positive in a doctor's office or approached by angry protestors during the marriage equality plebiscite.
"It's important for us to represent the whole diversity of the LGBTQIA+ experience of these locations ... there's a lot of worth in the personal stories."
Queer-ways will be running workshops at the Art Gallery on November 25, 2023, to add to their map.
You can also submit your stories online at the Queer-ways website, published stories are anonymous.
Lance TV will be hosting a live panel discussion as part of Midsumma on December 8.
The talk will explore the lives of LGBTQIA+ regional Victorians living with a disability.
