The family behind a key car event in Victoria's high country has brought their talents to Creswick.
Evlyn Wilson is one of the three organisers behind the Chrome in the Goldfields Hot Rod Show.
She said she had grown up helping out at car events and has now taken the reins in putting one of these events together.
"I absolutely love hosting events. I love making people happy and keeping this car scene alive is all I want," Ms Wilson said.
"Growing up, me and my twin sister would sell merchandise ... then I have gradually started taking it over."
Ms Wilson's family typically run the Jamieson High Country Rod Muster held in the Mansfield Shire in Victoria's North East.
The Wilson's have been running Jamieson for 19 years but after her father's poor health, she said they have put the event off to focus on him.
Along with Debbie and Lee Brasher, Ms Wilson organised their first car event in Creswick on October 21 and 22.
The event attracted more than 60 cars to town, with some drivers like Tim Kemp from Melton, staying in Creswick for the weekend.
He said he liked to come to Hot Rod events to meet like minded community members.
"You get to have a look at different cars and get ideas from others," Mr Kemp said.
"You can pick people's brains and learn from them."
Napoleon's resident Megan Young came to Creswick to support Ms Wilson's first event.
She said she entered the car scene because it was her husband's hobby.
"He was always a car person and I was always a horse person," she said.
Ms Young's husband brought a car for her from New Zealand two decades ago and she "fell in love with it".
"It's fantastic to see people able to bring their cars out and share a passion."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.