Ballarat leaders are hopeful a high court decision will encourage others to take up electric vehicles.
Since July 2021 EV drivers have paid the Victorian Government between 2.3 and 2.8 cents for every kilometre they drive.
The Australian High Court has ruled the tax unconstitutional.
This means other states looking to introduce similar costs will now have to reconsider.
City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates said "it's definitely a step in the right direction".
A previous ombudsman's report found the tax had been administered unfairly.
"It showed that people were double charged or overcharged and the implementation was a real shambles," Ms Coates said.
Ms Coates said she was "hopeful that people do look into the option and consider transition".
A Victorian government spokesperson said they were "disappointed with the outcome" but accept the ruling and would take time to consider the judgement.
