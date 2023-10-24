Capital works will remain a priority for the City of Ballarat, but due to cost-of-living pains, it will not take on more major projects.
Capital works have been a highlight for the past financial year in Ballarat, with councillors praising this when they endorsed the finance report earlier in October.
Broken down, the 33 tenders City of Ballarat council issued totalled more than $62 million for works like the Alfredton Community Hub Construction and Ballarat Central Library redevelopment.
These tenders covered other major works, like more than $11 million for the Bakery Hill redevelopment civil works and landscaping, and almost $12 million for the stage three works at Her Majesty's Theatre.
All 33 tenders went out for market engagement.
This is a part of the $144 million Ballarat-wide capital works program.
Council reports these "major projects will leave a legacy for generations to come".
The City of Ballarat 2022-23 annual report will be considered by councillors at the next council meeting.
In his message in the report, mayor Des Hudson said councillors recognised the "increasing cost-of-living pressures".
Cr Hudson said the council have "worked hard to ensure every dollar we receive from ratepayers is used responsibly".
"Not only have we taken steps to compact the timelines of major projects to minimise cost escalation due to increasing construction costs, but we've also made a concerted effort not to take on any major new projects," he said in the report.
Another project highlighted by Cr Hudson was the Ballarat Airport runway extension, which has a $5.4 million contract for its construction.
In another effort to reduce cost, the council has expedited some works so as not to risk increase costs of construction.
The council only has one development contribution plan operating, the Ballarat West Development Contributions Plan, which received $6 million in levies in 2022-23 and $9.7 million in projects for road construction and drainage.
This plan is for the development of Ballarat West Precinct.
IN THE NEWS
The annual report also reflected the people of Ballarat and how that has changed.
In 2023, Ballarat has a population of 117,240 people and an expected growth of almost 143,000 people by 2036.
In 2022, Ballarat was home to 9729 businesses, up from last year by over 500, (9156) and 57,254 jobs, up by almost 10,000 since the last annual report (48,443).
The key job industry in Ballarat in 2022 was healthcare and social assistance, 21.5 per cent, followed by education and training, 10.9 per cent and then retail trade, 10.8.
Ballarat council's Maternal Child Health Services program saw 8011 children come through and use its services, a drop from last year which supported 8901 children.
More book are being borrowed as well, despite the central library being closed, 485,769 loans were made through Ballarat libraries, up by 10,000 from the previous year (475, 499).
Library memberships are also up, with around 10 per cent of Ballarat's population being signed up.
During 2022-23, more than 600,000 people used the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre and 113,734 people visited the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
