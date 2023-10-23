This year's expense reports for Ballarat's councillors have been revealed.
The current City of Ballarat mayor, Des Hudson, received more than $20,000 less for his role this year than the previous mayor.
The 2022-23 annual report for the council, found in the agenda for the next council meeting, has shown Cr Hudson was paid an allowance of $94,906 from July 1, 2022 to June 20, 2023.
The previous year, councillor Daniel Moloney received $115,427 for his time as mayor.
The difference comes from Cr Hudson taking up the mantle from November 7, 2022, which meant Cr Moloney continued to receive mayoral allowance until that date and had a higher allowance to the rest of the councillors, which was $64,198.
Cr Moloney was in the top job for two terms, from 2020 to 2022.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson received an allowance over the 12 months of $61,116.
All other councillors, except Samantha McIntosh, received a $36,873 annual allowance.
Cr McIntosh received less, with an allowance of $33,875, due to unpaid leave.
Councillors expenses were also included in the report which was a slight increase on the previous years expenses from $31,067 in 2021-22 to $33,115 in 2022-23.
The most expensive expense for the councillors was conferences and training, at $14,102, and travel reimbursements were slightly less, at $12,380.
Conferences and training expenses must relate to a councillor's roles and duties and can include local community networking and fundraising activities.
Councillors Daniel Moloney ($3972), Des Hudson ($2824) and Samantha McIntosh ($1959) had the highest travel expenses, with councillors Peter Eddy and Tracey Hargreaves having none.
Cr Hargreaves also had no expense for conferences or training, as did councillor Mark Harris.
Councillors Amy Johnson ($4534), Samantha McIntosh ($2696) and Belinda Coates ($2371) had the highest expenses for conferences and training.
IN THE NEWS
The councillors with the highest overall expenses were Amy Johnson ($7864), Daniel Moloney ($6239) and Samantha McIntosh ($6015).
Appointed by the state government, which dictates allowance amounts, City of Ballarat council is a category three council.
Category three council allowances increased on July 1, 2023.
Over 12 months, mayors will get a $126,958 allowance, deputy mayors will get $63,480 and councillors will receive $38,316.
Other category three councils include Greater Bendigo City Council and Greater Geelong City Council.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.