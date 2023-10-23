This garden project aims to grow a safe space for women's business.
River mint, for tea, is likely to be a staple ingredient for engaging the region's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women from the outset.
The First Nations Women's Yarning Garden will launch this week on Wadawurrung Country in Barkly Square as a place for First Nations women to connect, to share and to learn from each other in growing a bush garden from scratch.
This project has been about seven years in planning.
Women's Health Grampians, with support from Food Is Free, is keen for the space to develop by self-determination, a blend of what skills, knowledge and interests women bring from different mobs.
WHG First Nation's health promotions officer Lyndel Ward, who has a background in social work, said the emphasis was on well-being and providing a safe place to talk while exploring culture, knowing the health benefits gardening and a connection to Country could offer.
There is a fire pit for smoking ceremonies, when needed, and recipes and cooking advice on Indigenous plants and edible bush tucker to soap trees.
"It needs to be a sensory garden," Ms Ward said. "This is for First Nations women across Ballarat with all levels of gardening skills, from nine to those who held their nan's hands in the garden.
"Our intention is to combine this as a place for women to gather and yarn and feel safe, particularly those not familiar with growing their own food."
Ballarat has long become a home for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples from diverse nations, historically due to Stolen Generations and for those drawn to this city's modern healthcare and cultural support.
Ms Ward is a proud Gamilaraay/Gomeroi woman, from Country stretching from New South Wales into southern Queensland.
Together with Food Is Free founder Lou Ridsdale, she started imagining a yarning garden about seven years ago for a garden promoting women's health and food security using traditional First Nations practices.
Food Is Free will offer gardening mentorship but participants will take the lead on key decisions including themes, plants grown, and workshops - whether these be taught by others, self-led learnings, or a combination.
Plans are already underway to plant murnong, or yam daisy, which was a prominent plant grown from Melbourne all the way though Ballarat and which can be ground into flour for cooking. The project is working with an Aboriginal craftsman to purchase digging sticks that traditionally would have been used to harvest the tuberous roots.
Ms Ridsdale hoped having the garden in Barkly Square's atrium would be an opportunity for the wider community to embrace culture and references to all different County grown in the garden.
"The fact Lyndel was our first volunteer leader at Food Is Free makes this feel full circle," Ms Ridsdale said. "This shows when you plant the seed, sometimes it's a long game but gosh, it's special."
This project was made possible with a City of Ballarat empowering community grant, via the Department of Justice.
First Nations women can get involved by emailing lyndel@whg.org.au.
