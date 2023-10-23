Newlyn is losing one of its most influential playter after just one season in the CHFL.
Callum Currie was one the star performers of the Central Highlands Football League this year.
He was recruited as a marquee player and delivered on all fronts.
The onballer took out The Courier player of the year and was instrumental in Newlyn's rise up the ladder to play finals.
Originally from Casterton, Currie and his young family are returning to the Western District to be closer to extended family.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said it was extremely disappointing to be losing Currie.
He said he had an outstanding season, but it was understable he was putting his family first.
Currie arrived from Torquay with North Ballarat VFL and Redan experience, as well as time in the Northern Territory and with his home club Casterton-Sandford.
While Currie is leaving, Newlyn has secured an imporessive line-up of recruits - former Western Bulldogs and experienced VFL player Kieran Collins from Tatyoon as assistant to new coach Jarrett Giampaolo, who also adds to playing stocks, and Liam Hoy from Redan.
MEANWHILE, 2022 Geoff Taylor Medallist Sam Willian has re-signed with Skipton after an interrupted CHFL season.
He did not play after round nine, but still figured prominently in the CHFL best and fairest - sixth and just five votes behind winner Sean Tighe - and finished a close second in the Skipton best and fairest.
Willian was Emus joint coach with Andrew Pitson in 2021 and 2022, leading them in the finals.
They stood aside this year, with Willian continuing as an assistant to Chris Banwell.
Pitson is yet to make a call on next season, with work commitments to determine his football future.
He played just six games this year, his last being in round 14.
