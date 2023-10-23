The Courier
Missing man Nathan last seen in Sebastopol

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing 24-year-old Nathan, who has not been seen in almost a week.

