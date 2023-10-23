Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing 24-year-old Nathan, who has not been seen in almost a week.
He was last seen on Sutton Street, Sebastopol about 6am on Tuesday, October 17.
Nathan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants, black runners and a shoulder strap bum bag.
Nathan also has distinctive tattoos, namely a full sleeve on his right arm, a rose tattoo on his left hand, a cross under his left eye and tattoos on his left leg.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Sunshine Police Station on (03) 9313 3333.
