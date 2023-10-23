A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has hit Apollo Bay, the second earthquake for the area in two days.
VicEmergency issued an advice message for residents in Apollo Bay and surrounds on Monday, October 23, about 2pm.
It follows a 5.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Colac early on Sunday, October 22.
The State Emergency Service said it caused little to no damage.
Tremors were felt all over the Ballarat region during Sunday's quake, with residents as far as Creswick, Ballan, Miners Rest and Invermay reporting feeling the impact.
The SES advises people to stay safe by avoiding damaged buildings, roads, bridges, fallen trees and powerlines in the impacted area.
What to do during and after an earthquake
