Local man killed in Ballan fatality, Ballarat bash victim on mend

Police have revealed the pedestrian killed in a weekend accident at Llandeilo was a 65-year-old from Ballan.
The man collided with a white Land Rover near the intersection of Old Melbourne Road and Llandeilo Lane around 8.45pm Saturday.
The rural area is midway between Ballan and Gordon.
The accident closed Old Melbourne Road for several hours overnight.
Meanwhile the condition of a man allegedly bashed by multiple males in Wendouree has improved.
The Alfred Hospital said the 49-year-old was listed as 'satisfactory'.
He was flown to the hospital, fighting for life, on Monday last week - and remained in a critical but stable condition on Saturday.
The man was found with serious upper body injuries in Fig Court after a violent brawl.
Ballarat police are also on the hunt for a ute and car that evaded officers at the weekend.
On Friday at 8pm police tried to intercept a Nissan Navara towing a trailer of firewood in Barkly Street - near the corner of Eastwood Street.
Members said it failed to stop, and drove to Bradshaw Street, Mount Pleasant.
The ute was described as a blue-silver D22 model with a steel tray and fake plates.
Twenty-four hours later police also tried to pull over a grey Mitsubishi Lancer which had no plates at all.
It was seen in Doveton Street North, near the corner of Sturt Street.
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a white Mitsubishi Outlander (1GS 4DF) stolen from Invermay Park about 3am Sunday morning.
Officers said the offenders gained entry to a garage and stole the keys to the SUV parked outside.
Meanwhile a Suzuki Vitara stolen from an address in Maude has been found on fire in the middle of McCartneys Road Mitchell Park.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.
It was one of at least six cars found torched across the region in the last week.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
