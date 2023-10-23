The Courier
Ballan pedestrian killed in crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Local man killed in Ballan fatality, Ballarat bash victim on mend
Police have revealed the pedestrian killed in a weekend accident at Llandeilo was a 65-year-old from Ballan.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

