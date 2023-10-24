Invermay Primary School is possibly the biggest it has ever been in its 150 years of teaching children on the outskirts of Ballarat.
What that means is the biggest party in the school's history, as students, staff and families prepare for the milestone celebration on November 17.
Enrolment numbers have varied over the years, from as few as 16 during the 1960s, but the current crop of 65 pupils is among the largest in the school's history and that could increase further with subdivisions already approved within the school zone.
The school's history has been in the spotlight in recent months as it prepares to celebrate 150 years.
Invermay Historical Society and the school's parents and friends group have been working together to find documents, photographs and other artefacts to display and help bring back memories for visitors to the school.
Principal Justin Marshman said they had even managed to find letters from the 1850s and 60s from parents living in what was then known as Dead Horse Gully asking for a school to be built.
"There was a request from parents and Dead Horse Gully Common School was established in a church building, not on our site, then after a couple of years Invermay was formally gazetted and mapped, and in 1873 Invermay State School was built a year after the Education Act of 1872 declared all kids should receive an education that was compulsory and free," Mr Marshman said.
"We've got these (letters) blown up listing the names and signatures of families requesting the school."
Grade five and six pupils have delved into the more recent history of the school, interviewing principals and students from the past 50 years.
The students crafted a set of 25 questions to ask each subject, including John Mooney, who was principal from 1970-73, and Elke Gunn who was a principal at Invermay in the 1990s.
To celebrate the big day, there will be a two hour "party" for current students with ice cream, face painting, Kelly Sports, other activities and sausage sizzle before an assembly, performance, story-telling, cake cutting and an official unveiling of the new gateway, arch and fence built to commemorate the school's 150th birthday.
Memorabilia including photos, documents, old school uniforms, photo albums and much more will be on display.
Among the stories to be told is that of Myrtle Elliot who at almost 104 visited the school in 2014 exactly 100 years and one day after her first day of school.
"When she visited in 2014 we found a photo of her in year one with her three older siblings and she came back 100 years and one day after her first day of attendance," Mr Marshman said.
"She was in our hall, playing maracas and told the story of learning to recite the alphabet backwards from Z to A which she did then and there.
"She left in grade four when there had been a falling out over religion in the community. Her family was not welcome here and she had to traipse to Ballarat North Primary to finish ... but she was very happy to come back."
Current and former students, staff and families are welcome at the celebrations on November 17 at the school from noon before shifting to the Invermay Bowling Club from 4.30pm.
