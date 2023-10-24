There is a well worn path between CHFL club Skipton and the BFNL's East Point.
Players have been regularly moving back and forth over the past decade.
This continues as the Emus look to bolster their list for the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season.
Mitch McCrow has become the latest East Point player to switch to Skipton.
He joins Aden Nestor and Mitch Walsh to play under Chris Banwell, another former Kangaroo.
McCrow has a much different profile to Nestor and Walsh, who are experienced senior and dual senior premiership players.
RELATED NEWS
After playing his early football with SMW Rovers, McCrow joined East Point under-18.5s and has played the bulk of his football at BFNL reserves level.
He made his senior debut in 2016 and has only played another couple since.
The move to Skipton, where will play with cousins Jack and Sam Peeters, will open up an opportunity to play in a senior competition.
This is a pathway many players take each season across the CHFL.
It worked well for Skipton last season, with Baden Stevens, Alex Twaddle and Jack Cuttler - moving from reserves ranks at Sebastopol in the BFNL to make contributions in Skipton finals campaign.
Others to play for Skipton and East Point in latter years include:
- Jack Peeters - Skipton to East Point 2015, back to Skipton 2018
- Josh Draffin - Skipton to East Point 2015, back to Skipton 2018
- Rhys Monument - East Point to Skipton 2021
- Jack McClure - East Point to Skipton 2021
- Jethro Kirby - East Point to Skipton 2022
- Sam Romeril - East Point to Skipton (via Modewarre) 2022
- Matt Romeril - East Point to Skipton 2021, back to East Point 2024
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.