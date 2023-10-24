The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

CHFL: Skipton adds another BFNL project player to list

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a well worn path between CHFL club Skipton and the BFNL's East Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.