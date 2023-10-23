DOGS are good motivators to get you running or walking more - just ask the experts.
They call themselves The Whippets.
Team members from Eureka and Ballarat veterinary practices are uniting under their canine-inspired banner to Run For A Cause.
They are calling out for others to join in their footsteps and suggest people get their pawsome pals to help with training ahead of the November 19 event.
"Dogs are good motivators. Whippets, whenever they see action they love moving and running," Dr Diane Gibney said.
"We're keen to get people moving, including those who can start with even just walking or running half a lap of the lake."
The veterinarian is a seasoned marathon runner. Dr Gibney said she loved to spruik events such as Parkrun to encourage people to get moving and improving their well-being with a strong sense of community.
Parkrun is a free five-kilometre global running and walking movement each Saturday morning with weekly events in this region at Prince of Wales Park, Wallaby Track in Brown Hill, Calembeen Park in Creswick and Beaufort Lake.
But Dr Gibney said often the best way to get in training was with a four-legged friend.
This is how Eureka Veterinary Practice's team got started via Sarah Whiting-Kent, who realised there were plenty of colleagues who enjoyed to run or walk. Their practice is paying the entry fee of all The Whippets entries, with team members encouraged to also donate to the cause.
The Ballarat Foundation Run For A Cause is once again providing a boost to Ballarat Christmas Appeal, which has supported frontline welfare charities in the community for about four decades.
Runners have the choice of new six or 12 kilometre courses, this time running from Lucas, where Eureka Veterinary Clinic has a base.
Both courses will take in the Arch of Victory while the longer course will also travel part of the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail and Lucas streets.
The popular children's one-kilometre dash is also back running up Lilburne Avenue on to Sturt Street and back to Lucas Town Centre. One parent is permitted to run with a child.
Run For A Cause is the city's biggest charity fun run.
Eureka team leader Sarah Whiting-Kent said it was a great, feel-good way to spend the morning.
"It's a good way to get everybody doing something healthy, in the sunshine and to see what's going on in the local community," Ms Whiting-Kent said.
For more details and to register, visit ballaratfoundation.org.au.
Meanwhile, The Ballarat Foundation is preparing to host Olympian Cathy Freeman, in conversation with Ballarat Olympic marathoner Steve Moneghetti, for a special fundraising event on Thursday.
Freeman will speak of her childhood journey to the world's biggest athletics stage and about starting her own foundation, now known as the Community Spirit Foundation, to support children's education in remote First Nations communities.
