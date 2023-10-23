A magistrate has reprimanded a man's "staggering" behaviour, after he threatened and abused his ex-partner just five days after the court issued a full no contact intervention order.
The man, who The Courier hasn't named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
While sentencing, Magistrate Ronald Saines said the man had repeatedly harassed his victim, who he had been found guilty of assaulting and abusing at a separate hearing in May, 2023.
After that hearing, he was then placed on a Community Corrections Order [CCO] which prohibited him from having any contact with his ex-partner, but just days later he restarted the cycle of abuse.
"Your response after [sentencing on] the 12th of May was staggering, within five days you were threatening her and attending at her [the victim's] place," Magistrate Saines said.
When the man returned to his ex-partner's home, he quickly became abusive and threatening, after she was unable to buy him cigarettes.
The woman then called police, but when officers arrived the man managed to escape, and continued to text his victim abuse and threats of violence after fleeing.
He was also charged with drug possession, theft of petrol, trespassing in Delacombe, a burglary in Magpie and resisting arrest.
When the man was eventually apprehended on August 29, 2023, five police officers were required to restrain him.
"There can be no sentence other than imprisonment that is appropriate for your offending," Magistrate Saines told the man, who appeared from custody via video link.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
He said the accused had committed very serious offences, but he was entitled to leniency because he had entered a guilty plea, and that a prolonged prison term would be counterproductive to his drug, alcohol and mental health rehabilitation.
The man was sentenced to six months in prison and must complete a 12 month CCO upon his release, where he must receive drug, alcohol and mental health treatment and complete 75 hours of community work.
To keep him away from Ballarat, he was also instructed not to leave the Warrnambool area until the order was complete.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.