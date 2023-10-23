The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Abusive man sentenced to prison in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
October 23 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has reprimanded a man's "staggering" behaviour, after he threatened and abused his ex-partner just five days after the court issued a full no contact intervention order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.