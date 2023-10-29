Ballarat's mayor says the council is committed to strategically planning for huge growth in Ballarat's west to keep up with population and jobs in the region.
The 2022-23 annual report showed Ballarat had 500 new businesses and 10,000 more jobs over the past 12 months, with that number expected to keep rising in the next 20 years.
"Ballarat is growing and the City of Ballarat is committed to strategically planning for this growth in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way," mayor Des Hudson said.
"At current rates, Ballarat will have a population of more than 170,000 by 2041."
The Ballarat West Growth Area is expected provide around 18,000 dwellings at full development to accommodate a population of more than 40,000 people.
It comprises 1,1717 hectares of greenfield land and includes four planning precincts located to the west of Alfredton, Delacombe and Sebastopol.
This area also has a contributions plan, meaning each home built had a development contribution plan levy of $1300.
Levies received in the 2022-23 financial year were just over $6 million.
This money has gone to road construction and drainage, as well as $500,000 for the Early Years Hub, $117,000 for a community centre and $2.1 million on an upgrade for Tait Street.
Cr Hudson said more growth areas will come to accommodate the growing city.
"The City of Ballarat continues to progress with a suite of strategic planning work which identifies how and where new housing could be located; this is led by the development of the draft Ballarat Housing Strategy," he said.
"This important piece of work will provide a blueprint for the future housing growth and identify Ballarat's preferred greenfield and infill housing areas, capable of accommodating Ballarat's expected growth and housing demand to 2041."
The Northern Growth Area is another earmarked development space, expected to hold 7000 new houses in areas including Mount Rowan and Miners Rest.
Cr Hudson said the area was also moving forward.
"We've reached a really exciting milestone in the planning for our newest suburb in the Northern Growth Area with the development stage of the precinct structure plan by the Victorian Planning Authority," he said.
"(The plan determines everything from where the roads will be placed to where open spaces will be established.
"Key to the strategic planning of future greenfield development is the Growth Areas Framework Plan which will establish the sequencing and timing of sustainable development in the identified Western and North-Western growth areas.
"The key objective of this project will be to accelerate delivery of future residential land supply and opportunities for improved coordination of infrastructure delivery across the Western and North-western growth areas."
The final area is the North-Western Growth Area - which will be home to 7000 houses over to the west of Ballarat in parts of Lucas and Cardigan.
The plans must go through the Victorian Planning Authority.
The council will need to develop a Growth Area Framework Plan for the Western and North Western Growth areas to inform appropriate staging and sequencing of residential growth.
