A man who tried to blame his coworkers after he rear-ended another vehicle was among several dangerous drivers who tried to use poor excuses in court this week.
Jamie Kay pleaded guilty to a string of driving offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, which included speeding, hitting another vehicle and driving while disqualified.
On May 17, 2023, Kay was driving north on Norman Street in Ballarat, when he drove into the back of a stationary vehicle at a roundabout.
When Kay checked on the other driver, he told them he had looked down for a second and hadn't seen them.
He exchanged details with the other party and let them take a photo of his licence, but he refused when they asked him to wait for police, as he said he had to pick up his daughter.
Officers attended Kay's home on May 28, 2023, where they found the car driven at the time of the collision, but in an interview Kay told them he had not been in it at the time of the crash.
He said it was a company vehicle and he had "no idea" who the driver had been, as they had picked it up and dropped it off without meeting him.
When officers asked why the licence provided at the crash had matched his, Kay said he had left his wallet in the car, and it would have been easy for someone to have falsely provided his licence in place of their own.
The tradie also pleaded guilty to speeding, after he was caught travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on Main Street, Bacchus Marsh on November 11, 2020, and for driving while disqualified on Drummond Street, North Ballarat on April 23, 2023.
Defence counsel for Kay said their client had an "unenviable driving record", but was slowly improving as he had committed no offences in the past five months.
They said Kay was also behaving responsibly in the community by looking after his children and by working full time as an all-rounder tradesman.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said Kay had made statements that were "plainly untrue", and had continued to show a disregard for rules and police directions.
He said Kay had made a "pretty good start" after going five months without offending, but said he would have to do more to demonstrate he had changed his behaviour.
Mr Saines also raised issues with Kay's prior criminal record, and said the matters should have been taken into account when he received a separate sentence in May 2023.
The matter was adjourned until December for further submissions and sentencing.
After crashing into a power pole in the Ballarat area, a man tried to avoid responsibility by telling police a friend had stolen his car.
Casey Kellett, 30, pleaded guilty to hitting the pole on April 18, 2022, after skidding in slippery conditions.
Kellett abandoned his car after the crash, but when contacted by police, he told them the vehicle had been stolen by a friend.
Later, the 30-year-old admitted to police he had been the driver.
Defence lawyer Phillipa Holm said her client had hit a patch of black ice which had caused the accident, and that he hadn't known he had to stay with his car following the crash.
She said he had made a "gross misjudgment" by making the false statement to police, and was now taking responsibility for his actions via a guilty plea.
Kellett is a supervisor for a civil construction company, and Ms Holm said he needed his licence for work and also to help with parenting duties such as collecting his child from daycare.
Magistrate Saines said there were several parts of Kellett's story that were suspicious, including that he hadn't waited with his car following the crash, and that he made the false report to police.
He said Kellett had done everything he could to avoid responsibility for the incident.
"It is entirely consistent with making a false report to police, that he well understood he had done something wrong and he had sought to evade it," Magistrate Saines said.
Kellett had his licence suspended for two months, and was fined $1336.70.
A man who was caught more than 30km/h over the limit said a speed detection device was partly to blame.
Ryan Mitchell pleaded guilty to several offences which included speeding, driving while unlicenced and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.
On November 1, 2022, Mitchell was driving along Winter Street in Buninyong where police detected him travelling at 94km/h in a 60km/h zone.
When pulled over by police, they found he also had a suspended licence, and that his car was too low to the ground and not meeting its standards of registration.
When asked by police why he was driving unlicenced he told them "I don't know", while he said he was driving fast because he had thought he was in an 80km/h zone.
Defence counsel for Mitchell said at the time of the incident he was reliant on a speed detection device which was supposed to help him not go over the limit, but it had failed.
Magistrate Saines said regardless of the device, Mitchell should have known he was well over the limit.
"The difference between 60km/h and 90km/h is obvious to anyone," Magistrate Saines said.
Mitchell was fined $1536.70 and had his licence suspended for three months.
It comes as there has been a 15 per cent increase in lives lost on Victorian roads in 2023.
Since the start of the year, 231 people have died on Victorian roads which is a significant increase on the five year average of 187.
Men have accounted for more than two thirds of road deaths, with 157 men and 73 women dying in 2023.
