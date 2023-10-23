The Courier
Ballarat transfer station closed ahead of strong winds

By Staff Reporters
October 24 2023 - 9:00am
The Ballarat Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday. File photo
Council's Gillies Street transfer station has closed for Tuesday because of strong winds.

