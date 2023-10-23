Council's Gillies Street transfer station has closed for Tuesday because of strong winds.
A Facebook post from the official Ballarat Council page states the closure is temporary.
"We will inform the community as soon as it reopens," the post states.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a top of 20 degrees for Ballarat, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.
Northerly winds of up to 45kmh are expected, turning westerly in the afternoon.
East of Ballarat, including Daylesford and much of Moorabool Shire, as well as west in the Grampians, a severe weather warning has been issued.
Damaging gusts of up to 90kmh are expected, easing into the afternoon.
The next two days are looking much colder for Ballarat, with tops of 11 and 13 expected, and a higher chance of rain.
Some good news is ahead - it's looking like a sunnier weekend, with 19 expected Saturday and 22 on Sunday.
