A Vic Metro representative and VAFA international headlines a quartet of prize recruits for Daylesford in Central Highlands Football League.
The Bulldogs have secured four highly credentialled players from Western Region Football League division one powerhouse Werribee Districts.
Matt Dean, Trent Lee and Chris Molivas played in Werribee's premiership team this year.
Lee's brother Cameron, a Werribee Districts best and fairest, is coming out of retirement to line up with Daylesford.
Dean joins the Bulldogs as a great of the WRFL of the past decade after starting his career with Werribee Districts in the VAFA.
One of the midfielder's earliest accolades was to represent the VAFA on a tour of Ireland in 2011.
Dean's other achievements include the 2014 WRFL division one best and fairest, Vic Metro representation in 2016, multiple club best and fairests and WRFL team of the year selection, and WRFL team of the decade.
OTHER RELATED NEWS
The Lees are goalkicking small forwards and both club best and fairests
Trent Lee is also a multiple WRFL team of the year member.
He was also a leading light at Maribyrnong Park in the Essendon District league early in career, winning best and fairests and being named in the EDFL team of the decade.
Molivas is also a prolific goalicker, kicking 20 more in the past five seasons, and has represented the WRFL.
A half forward, he was best-on-ground in this year's Werribee Districts' premiership victory.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad could hardly be more excited with the signings, which come on the back of the arrival of former Geelong AFL player and VFL best and fairest Jordan Schroder.
He said the signings could not have unfolded any better.
"They more or less fell in our lap."
The move began through Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones, who played with the Lees at Maribyrnong Park.
The Bulldogs' Sam O'Brien and Aaron Smith also played with the Lees at the EDFL club.
Jarrad said from there the Lees started talking with Dean and Molivas.
"It's all fallen into place."
He said there was a lot to be excited about.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.