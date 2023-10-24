A long-running legal fight over an 80-lot development in Invermay has ended in victory for the developers, with a tribunal ruling the Drew's Paddock project can go ahead.
The first stage of the development has already been built, but the next three stages ran into trouble, with neighbours objecting on grounds the new housing could make flooding in the area worse.
The proposal also included a massive $3 million upgrade to the next-door Midlands Golf Club.
Despite being first submitted in 2019 and eventually getting a green light from the City of Ballarat in May 2022, the project spent months going through the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
This week it was decided the project can be built, but with modifications to the original plan.
VCAT member Christopher Harty wrote in his reasons the "proposed subdivision is an appropriate design response and overall, an acceptable outcome", noting the industrial estates surrounding the location.
Objections raised by neighbours, including a nearby business, stated adding 80 houses to the area would "increase the amount of stormwater runoff into Old Creswick Road and around their respective properties", and "exacerbate an existing stormwater drainage and flooding problem".
The developers, Villawood Properties, said in response it was not their responsibility to "to fix the existing drainage and flooding problems", a point Mr Harty agreed with.
"They say that it is the responsibility of the respondent to ensure that the proposal does not aggravate or increase the amount of stormwater that would add to any flooding hazards in the area," he wrote. "In my view, they are correct in this regard."
There will be extra stormwater dams built as part of the development, and changes to road widths.
Concerns were also raised about Indigenous heritage in the area, with a new Cultural Heritage Management Plan submitted in late 2022, and air and noise quality, based on Environmental Protection Authority advice to council.
Mr Harty wrote in his decision that houses built should have appropriate protections built in, like extra glazing, to prevent noise pollution, and extra earthworks should also help with traffic and rail noise in the area.
IN THE NEWS
Odours from a nearby asphalt plant and sand foundry could be minimised with careful placement and landscaping, he added.
In a statement, the developers welcomed the VCAT win.
"The permit approval comes in time for summer construction and we are pulling all stops out to expedite construction," Villawood's regional Victorian general manager Julian Perez said.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.