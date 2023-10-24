The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Drew's Paddock development at Invermay gets VCAT win

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated October 24 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stages 2, 3, and 4 of Drew's Paddock in Invermay - the Midlands Golf Club is to the south. Picture from City of Ballarat
Stages 2, 3, and 4 of Drew's Paddock in Invermay - the Midlands Golf Club is to the south. Picture from City of Ballarat

A long-running legal fight over an 80-lot development in Invermay has ended in victory for the developers, with a tribunal ruling the Drew's Paddock project can go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.