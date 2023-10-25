Daylesford will be hoping to take a leaf out of Carngham-Linton's book in the Central Highlands Football League next seasson.
While the Bulldogs did not set out to do it, their recruiting for 2024 so closely replicates what Carngham-Linton did to lift itself off the bottom of the ladder and contest finals this year. The similarities are uncanny.
Carngham-Linton spearheaded their recruiting at the end of 2022 with the addition of a favourite son with AFL experience, three reigning premiership players from one of the strongest metropolitan leagues and another with experience at that club.
These were made up Nick O'Brien, who returned to where he started his football with AFL experience at Essendon and fresh from an Essendon District Football League premier division premiership with Strathmore; O'Brien's Strathmore premiership teammates Matt Knight and Sam O'Loughlin; and Dean O'Brien, who returned home from Strathmore.
Daylesford has lured home Josh Cowan. as an assistant coach.
Although not in a playing role, the former Geelong AFL player will provide additional energy in the player group and around the club.
Another ex-Cat Jordan Shroder has joined Daylesford to provide the on-field AFL experience that Nick O'Brien does at Carngham-Linton.
OTHER CHFL NEWS
Then there's three reigning premiership players from Werribee Districts in the Western Region league division one competition - Matt Dean, Trent Lee and Chris Molivas.
Topping that off just as Dean O'Brien did with the Saints, there is Cameron Lee also from Werribee Districts.
Now the Bulldogs have to work on ensuring that like Carngham-Linton they make a significant push up the ladder after finishing 14th with two wins and a draw this year.
While Daylesford is naturally looking for an immediate response with the quality of the players it has attracted, coach Hamish Jarrad says this is also about laying a strong foundation for the long-term future.
He said as he stated on the signing of Schroder, getting smart footy IQ into the club via experienced players who had tasted success was imperative.
With Daylesford not playing finals since 2017, Jarrad said instilling a winning culture was an important part of the first step of climbing the ladder.
He said it would be two to three years before the club began to reap the benefits of a healthy under-age program.
Jarrad said with each of these recruits having more than a decade of experience behind them they would play major roles in providing the building blocks in this process.
He said a flow-on from more success would be making the club a more attractive player destination.
