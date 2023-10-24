The Ballarat High School year 12 class of 2023 celebrated its last day in the classroom with some breakfast and dress-ups.
The cohort, which marked the end of their schooling life took some time to relax and have fun on Wednesday, October 18.
Some arrived in very creative outfits, including Big Bird, movie characters and even dinosaurs.
The class is among more than 1200 year 12 students across Ballarat graduating in 2023 ahead of upcoming exams.
The Courier is on hand photographing some of the year 12 celebrations across Ballarat's schools, publishing online galleries and social pictures in print.
Check out the gallery above.
