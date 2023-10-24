The Courier
Ballarat High School holds special breakfast for outgoing class of 2023

Updated October 24 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:08pm
The Ballarat High School year 12 class of 2023 celebrated its last day in the classroom with some breakfast and dress-ups.

