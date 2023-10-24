The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Moorabool Shire Council bin days changing for Ballan, Gordon

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 26 2023 - 1:31pm, first published October 24 2023 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Half the addresses in Moorabool are getting a new bin day for the first time in decades, and council says the change is due to the shire's population boom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.