Half the addresses in Moorabool are getting a new bin day for the first time in decades, and council says the change is due to the shire's population boom.
From November 27, red-lidded wheelie bins for garbage in Ballan will have to head to the kerb early on a Friday morning.
Traditionally it's been Monday - and for Ballan, the week starting November 27 will see two garbage collections.
Yellow lidded recycling bins will continue to be collected fortnightly - but also on a Friday. It is the same story - but on alternate fortnights - for opt-in green waste bins.
"To help the transition, affected homes will have all three bins collected during the changeover week between Monday, November 27 and Friday, December 1," mayor Rod Ward said.
"Some bin collection days have become busier due to growth and to ensure a reliable and consistent service the waste collection schedule is changing in some areas."
Moorabool said the changes would affect about 50 per cent of its 39,500 residents.
Most of Gordon and Mount Egerton will also switch from Mondays to Fridays, but will continue the pattern of fortnightly services.
To help with the change, much of Gordon will have the rare luxury of three garbage and recycling collections in three weeks (November 20, December 1 and December 8)
Wednesdays will be the new day for the area of Ballan north of the freeway - as well as Blakeville, Colbrook, Dales Creek, Greendale, Korobeit, Myrniong and Pentland Hills.
Garbage and recycling in those areas will continue to be collected fortnightly.
A large chunk of the north and west of the shire will switch from Fridays to Thursdays including Millbrook, Dunnstown, Leigh Creek, Pootilla, Springbank, Bunding, Spargo Creek and Korweinguboora.
"If your property is affected, you will receive a letter advising of the changes," Cr Ward said.
"You can also look up your collection day on our website."
He said the transition had been thoroughly planned to make the once-in-a-generation switch as smooth as possible.
"Our contractors JJ's Waste and Recycling and Council's waste and environment team have done a great job planning for these necessary changes," Cr Ward said.
"I hope everyone adjusts to the changes easily."
Earlier this year Moorabool's waste trucks were rebranded to show images of the shire's wildlife, landscape and tourist attractions, effectively making them "mobile billboards".
Moorabool green-thumbs will also be able to drop off their garden organics free of charge across November at transfer stations in Mount Egerton, Ballan and Bacchus Marsh, with the aim of reducing the shire's fire risk.
People with utility bills or licences to prove their address can drop off undergrowth and fallen branches, leaves and grass.
Stumps, greenwaste mixed with garbage and commercial customers will not be accepted under the free deal - nor will branches more than 200m in diameter (about the size of a small jam jar lid).
More than 74 per cent of the 2110 sq km shire is made up of state forests, national parks and water catchments, with Blackwood listed among the state's 50 most at-risk towns for bushfires.
The Brisbane Ranges National Park was also badly burnt in 2005 and 2006.
