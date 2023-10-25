Damascus College year 12s have celebrated the end of their schooling life, with a celebration ahead of their exams.
The class gathered at the college on Wednesday, October 18, for an assembly and ceremony.
More than 1200 year 12 students across the city, including those at Damascus will graduate in 2023.
The Courier is on hand photographing some of the year 12 celebrations across Ballarat's schools, publishing online galleries and social pictures in print.
Check out the gallery above.
