The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

2023 Damascus College year 12s celebrate end of classes

Updated October 25 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Damascus College year 12s have celebrated the end of their schooling life, with a celebration ahead of their exams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.