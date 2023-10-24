Ballarat Marathon has unveiled a $50,000 prize pool to dangle before elite runners in the city's first international standard road running festival.
Officially six months out from the festival debut, organisers are still focused on building community participation and encouraging everyone to get involved and start training.
Olympic marathoner and Ballarat Marathon ambassador Steve Moneghetti said both elements helped create a great event. A boost for elite athletes, including time bonuses on offer, reinforced credibility in the event and spread the word. In turn, elites helped to create a buzz about the event for recreational runners.
"The ability of this course is where they'll cross over a number of times and you then get that interaction between the elites and the recreational runners, and it's fantastic for everybody," Moneghetti said.
"I know, I've been in that circumstance, and it's actually great as an elite to be able to get a cheer. Sometimes we will move to the side of the road where the crossovers are because you want to feel that human contact going the other way. It's a really positive experience.
"And that's the fantastic thing about marathon running...the gun goes, we all run the same course. Some people get there a bit quicker than others, but you're out there sharing the road with all participants."
Moneghetti said the first Ballarat Marathon might not attract the world's best marathon runners but prizemoney should entice top runners from Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney and across regional Victoria - including those getting excited to make a mark in their hometown and "practice what we preach".
Prize money is up for grabs for top-three placegetters for the men's and women's marathons (42.2 kilometres), the half-marathon (21.1km), the 10km and wheelchair 10km, 5km and mile (1600-metre) events.
Male and female marathon winners will collect $6000 each with up to $3000 up for grabs in time bonuses.
City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh, who is also a marathon runner, said there was an event for everyone of all fitness levels and abilities to get involved in the festival.
Cr McIntosh said the prize money was significant for elites - and those lining the route to watch - but for those who were there for the journey, this was a rare chance to run safely on Ballarat roads past some of the city's iconic sites.
"A bit of Town Hall, a bit of Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour, a bit of the lake...It's so nice to be able to see around Ballarat, see those iconic places and spaces put there to really highlight who we are the personality of our city, but there's also the opportunity that our community actually enjoy," Cr McIntosh said.
"Every day you go out at 5.30 or 6 o'clock in the morning you see people pounding the pavements. You see people enjoying the spectacular architecture in history that Ballarat is so proud and so well known for.
"So, to be able to embrace all of that into an event and put it on our calendar of events, let's hope we get not just national but international attention."
Cr McIntosh said it was devastating to lose the 2026 Commonwealth Games and equally an enormous loss not to have the long-term commitment of the AusCycling Road National Championships.
But, Cr McIntosh said, this was a chance to build on the city and Steve Moneghetti's running legacy.
"We as a city have worked hard to secure [RoadNats] over more than a decade and have done so very successfully. It's been a brilliant event, and it's returned economically, an enormous layer of opportunity. It's done more than that," Cr McIntosh said.
"It's much greater than just an economic benefit. It's the health and well being of our community. It's the participation. It's the engagement of a broader spectator community as well.
"So I want to see that opportunity recreated, and I'm as proud as punch to know that [Federation] University is behind such a very important project and one that has enormous scope to grow."
Federation University chief financial officer John Blair has run marathons such as Sydney, Paris, Nottingham and Melbourne. Mr Blair said this was a "brilliant" way to bring tourists into the area but it was also an exciting chance for the university to get involved from a sports science perspective.
Everyone is invited to join FedUni's gym for top tips and strength and conditioning advice to be running ready.
He said with solid physical training, "about 80 per cent" of a marathon was a mental challenge.
Cr McIntosh said there was plenty of time to set a training program and goal, especially with a couple of community fun runs ahead.
She has entered the 12km Run for a Cause in November and said it did not matter she was "not fit".
"If I can do it, many others can do it as well. Don't feel you have to be an elite athlete," Cr McIntosh said. "I am not elite, but I very much look forward to participating and whether it be long and slow - which I'm sure it will be - I'll enjoy being out there and I'll enjoy watching the spectators being part of it as well."
About 300 people have already put their names down for a challenge.
Ballarat Marathon running festival will run from April 27-28 in 2024. Register: ballaratmarathon.com.au.
