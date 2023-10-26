Workshop in CBD location | Commercial Property

Situated within the CBD with exceptional passing traffic, this property enjoys a prime location for a commercial enterprise.
Interestingly, this property is actually zoned General Residential 1 with non-conforming use rights as a mechanical workshop. That helps to explain both the signage out front and why it's such a good location for a business of this type, or a similar one, to attract customers.
Offering vacant possession, what's on offer here consists of two parts.
The first part is a freehold purchase with a land area of approximately 330 square metres (in roughly a triangle shape) where the main workshop building sits.
Additionally on offer is the lease of an extra area of approximately 300 square metres of crown land adjacent to the property, with a storage shed at the back of this roughly rectangular shape.
Its current use as a specialist mechanic's workshop in the CBD demonstrates its suitability for such an establishment - or for a similar vehicle workshop business to provide other services or repairs for vehicle owners - including the land area being ample to accommodates the infrastructure requirements of any such business.
Meanwhile back on the subject of location, it is in close proximity to the Eastwood Plaza Shopping Centre which features anchor tenants like Coles and Woolworths, plus it's close to the new Bridge Mall redevelopment as well.
These factors contribute to the property's visibility and accessibility, making it an attractive proposition for owner-occupiers and investors looking to capitalise on its potential.
