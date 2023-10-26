The Courier
44 Eastwood Street, Ballarat Central | Commercial Property

By Commercial Property
October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Workshop in CBD location | Commercial Property
  • 44 Eastwood Street, Ballarat Central
  • 330 square metres (plus 300 square metres available for lease)
  • $495,000 + GST
  • AGENCY: Colliers
  • CONTACT: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778 or Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Situated within the CBD with exceptional passing traffic, this property enjoys a prime location for a commercial enterprise.

