A woman who stole expensive products and a safe containing more than a thousand dollars from a small Ballarat business, did so because she knew the establishment well and believed it was a "soft target".
Darcy Johnston, 28, appeared via video link in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court where she pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, criminal damage and theft.
About 11.42pm on April 14, 2023, Johnston crowbarred open the door of Wendouree cosmetics store You Little Beauty, where she stole a safe containing more than $1600 and a range of beauty products.
Johnston was captured on the stores CCTV wearing a white jacket and cap, and was shown leaving the store in a vehicle, before returning shortly afterwards and taking more beauty products.
According to the police summary, the estimated value of the beauty products was $5260 and the safe contained $1688.
The following day officers inspected the store, where they found blood droplets in the staff area where the safe was taken from, and near a cabinet which had contained beauty products.
On May 29, 2023, police inspected the home of Johnston's partner in Sebastopol, where they found a white jacket matching the one Johnston was seen wearing on CCTV.
In July 2023, the blood droplets found in the store were analysed and matched to Johnston's DNA.
At the time Johnston was in custody for unrelated matters, and declined to be interviewed about the burglary.
Defence counsel for Johnston said their client's offending had occurred during a period of substance abuse and relationship breakdown.
They said Johnston had been aware of the business and known it was a "soft target", which had struggled during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Johnston, who was set to be released on October 24, 2023, was born and raised in Melbourne, and her defence lawyer said upon leaving prison she was hoping to return to the city for a fresh start.
Johnston was sentenced to a further two months in prison, and Magistrate Letizia Torres said she would have imposed a longer sentence, but the 28-year old had shown signs of rehabilitation and remorse for the harm done to You Little Beauty.
"I've taken into account all the things your lawyer has said to me about how you see yourself moving forward in the future," she said.
