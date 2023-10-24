The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Bunny trail links Mount Clear to Woowookarung and Ballarat station

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 25 2023 - 11:02am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's an unusual thing to gift your land to the community, but Tracie Currie has done just that to make sure everyone can enjoy spending time in the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.