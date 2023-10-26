The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

23A Lilley Street, Ballarat North | Feature Property

By Feature Property
October 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover the Hidden Depth | Feature Property
Discover the Hidden Depth | Feature Property

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 23A Lilley Street, Ballarat North
  • $765,000 to $795,000
  • AGENCY: Buxton Ballarat
  • CONTACT: Peter Burley 0402 220 356 or Josh Gay 0458 303 270
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This contemporary modern property enjoys the tranquillity of a suburban setting yet it's just a stone's throw away from Ballarat CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.