Discover the Hidden Depth | Feature Property

This contemporary modern property enjoys the tranquillity of a suburban setting yet it's just a stone's throw away from Ballarat CBD.
This new double-story home was built under the project name of Hidden Depth, and this theme is reflected in the striking lines and natural boldness of the design.
With an exposed aggregate driveway leading the way to the property, the beautiful feature lights highlight the facade, showcasing the cladding that lines up with the windows to form a patterned design.
An open-plan living area features polished concrete floors and there's split system air-conditioning for both heating and cooling. The well-appointed kitchen includes a stone benchtop with a waterfall edge, a butler's pantry, and large windows. Commercial sized sliding doors lead to a timber deck with an entertaining area, complete with louvered panels that can be adjusted to your liking.
Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms, each one equipped with a split system, a built-in robe, highlight windows and an area for study or styling. The king-size main bedroom also has an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
With the convenience of having a downstairs living and outdoor entertainment area, and the bedrooms privately located upstairs, this is separate living at its best.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.