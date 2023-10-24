Lake Wendouree was busy with families on October 15, for the 2023 Walk for Prems help raise funds for the foundation and awareness for the 48,000 babies born premature or sick in Australia each year.
It was one of many events held on the weekend, which also included the Eureka Arms and Militaria Fair at the Ballarat Showgrounds.
The fair featured many interesting historical items, including suits of armour and weapons.
Check out the gallery above. Who can you spot?
