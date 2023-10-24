Green-thumbs have helped themselves to a five-finger discount in Victoria Street - stealing more than 100 plants from City of Ballarat flower beds.
The large-scale weekend theft, spread over more than 1km, included the defacing of a 'smiley face' garden bed.
In one case, nine white rose plants were dug up from the same flower bed near St Alipius church - while a tenth appeared to have been cut at the base.
Species stolen included dianthus, pansies, foxgloves. Several red roses also appear to have been cut at the base.
Council Director of Infrastructure and Environment Bridget Wetherall said staff discovered the crime early Monday.
"The City of Ballarat's Parks and Garden crew was very disheartened about the theft that occurred at the Victoria Street gardens," she said.
"A hundred plants and up to 12 roses were stolen, along with a significant amount of soil.
"The team work incredibly hard to create these beautiful spaces and it's a shame that a few can ruin it for the Ballarat community."
Council said it was in the process of reporting the thefts to Ballarat police on Tuesday.
The average Victoria Street driver may not notice the scale of the thefts, with many of the missing plants facing service roads.
Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or information about the missing plants should call police.
