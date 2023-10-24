The Courier
Much-loved Ballarat East floral beds vandalised

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:51pm, first published October 24 2023 - 4:19pm
Plant thieves have stolen the joy from the Parks and Gardens staff who created this smiley face flower bed design. They also took a large amount of soil. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Green-thumbs have helped themselves to a five-finger discount in Victoria Street - stealing more than 100 plants from City of Ballarat flower beds.

