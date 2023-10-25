North Ballarat Rebels best and fairest Josh Webster has made his way to Skipton in the Central Highlands Football League.
The former Rebels and North Ballarat Roosters VFL key defender is moving from Wimmera league club Southern Mallee Giants.
Webster is linking up with some mates at the Emus.
Originally from Kalkee in the Horsham District league, he won the Rebels best and fairest in 2015 from Jacob Hopper, who has gone on to play with Greater Western Sydney Giants and Richmond.
Brisbane Lions midfielder Jarrod Berry was the Rebels' best first-year player in the same season in a star-studded line-up which claimed the TAC Cup under-18 minor premiership.
Webster spent three seasons with Rebels from 2013.
OTHER RELATED NEWS
He made his VFL debut in a one-off appearance in 2015 and then had one full season with the Roosters.
He was also aligned with Redan for a few seasons before joining the Southern Mallee Giants in 2018.
Webster has moved away from his initial lockdown defensive role to enhance his game as a goalkicker.
He booted 37 majors in 14 games on his way to a grand final appearance this year.
Webster's signing continues a strong recruiting drive by Skipton.
He joins East Point premiership duo Mitch Walsh and Aden Nestor as newcomers, in addition to Mitch McCrow also from the Roos.
IN other CHFL movements, Clunes is not expecting to have the services of the Sydney Swans VFL player Will Collis next season.
He had Clunes as his home club for 2023.
The Magpies had planned to have him make three appearances, but injury reduced this to one.
He lined up against Ballan in round two, getting among the Magpies' best players.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it had been disappointing not to see more of Collis, with his one-off appearance being well received around the club.
Collis is again playing in the NTFL at the moment, where he is a teammate of Sebastopol's Toby Hutt and Lachie Cassidy at PINT.
ENGLISH cricket import Lewis Hodgins is going to try his luck with Dunnstown.
Hodgins is following East Ballarat cricket and East Point football team Brad Whittaker to the Towners.
He came to Australia to play East Ballarat ion 2018 and was a premiership player in his first season.
He played his first season of football with East Point this year, making 18 reserves appearances.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.