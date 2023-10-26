The Courier
31 Hotham Street, Lake Wendouree | House of the Week

By House of the Week
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:29pm, first published October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Updated Lake Wendouree period home hits the market for under $1.5 million
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 31 Hotham Street, Lake Wendouree
  • $1,485,000
  • AGENCY: Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Dominic Morrison 0409 557 461 or Mitchell Burgess 0458 019 897
  • INSPECT: 11-11.20am Saturday

Listing agent Dominic Morrison said that homes between Lake Wendouree and the local hospital are pretty popular, and it's not hard to understand why.

