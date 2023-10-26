Updated Lake Wendouree period home hits the market for under $1.5 million

Listing agent Dominic Morrison said that homes between Lake Wendouree and the local hospital are pretty popular, and it's not hard to understand why.
This particular example is a substantially sized period home with lots of modern updates throughout.
Embracing its styling though, it has weatherboard cladding, polished timber floors and spaciously high ceilings.
Among this home's best features are the large living areas and their northerly aspect with large windows to warm them up in winter. The home is also kept comfortable with gas central heating and split system air-conditioning.
Another nice feature is the big garage at the side with direct access to the home.
Possibly the main highlight for the buyer will be the main bedroom, or more accurately, the retreat which occupies the entire upstairs portion of the home (at the back above the kitchen and the main living area).
At the top of the stairs there's a door to a study, through which you pass to get to the very large bedroom which also has an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
Looking elsewhere on the layout you find that there are multiple outdoor living areas, with a front porch, a timber deck on either side of the middle of the home (the northern one being the biggest and it's accessed from either the lounge or the living area), and a pergola out the back for outdoor dining. There's even a pizza oven, and from here you'll also notice that the gardens have all been nicely manicured.
Actually, Dominic points out that the whole home has been well taken care of.
"It's also vacant and ready for someone to move in," he said.
The kitchen is open plan and features a big stone top island bench where the sink happens to be placed. It also has a walk-in pantry in addition to built-in cupboards, plus a big oven and cooktop, and a range hood.
Meanwhile bedrooms two, three and four are downstairs at the front, with the updated bathroom, separate toilet and laundry all close by.
Speaking of close by, not only is Lake Wendouree kust a couple of blocks away but this address is also near to Ballarat Train Station along with everything else in the CBD and all that it offers with cafes, shops, schools and more.
