The Courier
Home/News/Education

City of Ballarat hosts playgroup session for seniors and children

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:39pm, first published October 24 2023 - 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of timeless classics like the Hokey Pokey and Wheels on the Bus to get everyone involved in Ageless Play, an intergenerational playgroup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.