There were plenty of timeless classics like the Hokey Pokey and Wheels on the Bus to get everyone involved in Ageless Play, an intergenerational playgroup.
City of Ballarat's one-off session was a chance to celebrate old and young in the overlapping of Children's Week with the month-long seniors festival.
And it was a little taste of Old People's Home for Four-Year-Olds in Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Grandmothers Deb McKinnon and Lois Barrett have been members of a playgroup for grandparents and their grandchildren for years.
They both said it was a great way to get out and meet other grandparents and support each other.
"If you're looking after your grandkids most days, this helps gets you out and interacting with other adults," Ms Barrett said.
Intergenerational activities for this special session, also linking in aged care residents from across the city, aimed to improve mood, physical strength, appetite and confidence with a strong sense of community.
This Ageless Play session featured interactive activities, bush craft, engaging storytime and songs and morning tea.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said the City was a member of EveryAGE Counts, a campaign tackling ageism against elderly Australians.
Cr Johnson said this was an issue that was not isolated to Ballarat and that children also could often face ageism. She said intergenerational programs were a way to help children understand ageing and to break down stereotypes.
"Bringing them together is important. Even in learn sharing turns and conversational skills," Cr Johnson said.
"Research shows older adults have significant benefits from spending time with children and for children who don't have grandparents, these groups are wonderful ways to spend time with older people.
"...Moving forward, I'd love to see council providing additional support for ageless playgroups in Ballarat."
City of Ballarat is also a signatory to the Victorian Child Friendly Cities and Communities Charter and is committed to ensuring children feel heard and are active participants in their communities.
Seniors Festival will finish with the annual Ballarat Senior of the Year awards at town hall on October 31.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.