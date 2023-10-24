The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Multiple people face Ballarat Magistrates' Court after series of thefts from Bunnings

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 25 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dodgy tradie who stole more than $1000 worth of products from a Ballarat Central hardware store during a crime spree in early 2023, was one of several people who faced court for robbing the retailer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.