A dodgy tradie who stole more than $1000 worth of products from a Ballarat Central hardware store during a crime spree in early 2023, was one of several people who faced court for robbing the retailer.
The 34-year-old man, who The Courier has not named because he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to 12 charges for the series of thefts.
About 8am on January 14, 2023, the man, who works as a wall tiler, loaded up his vehicle in the Bunnings trade area with a fan and portable air conditioner valued at $479, before paying for the fan only and leaving the store.
He then returned later that afternoon, and loaded his car up with three fans, while only paying for one of them.
According to a police summary, the tiler used the same method to steal items from Bunnings a further seven times between January 27 and February 22.
On February 22, the 34-year-old loaded his car with various building supplies and a power tool when he was caught by a staff member while trying to exit the carpark.
When confronted, the man apologised and admitted to trying to steal the items, before being allowed to leave the store.
Police raided the tradie's home on July 5, 2023, where they found evidence of the stolen products, with a total of nearly $2000 in value.
When questioned by police the man made admissions to several thefts and said he was in a negative headspace at the time, and that the thefts had affected his relationship with a staff member he had great respect for.
Defence lawyer David Tamanika said his client hadn't previously committed any crimes, and had made a series of decisions which still "confound" him.
He said the offending came during a period when the man was briefly separated from his partner, and was having issues with alcohol.
Mr Tamanika said the man was embarrassed and remorseful for his behaviour, and that he was arrested in front of his children "haunts him".
Magistrate Letizia Torres said the man had led a community minded and productive life until the start of 2023.
She said the crimes were "terribly opportunistic", as the man had taken advantage of his position as a tradesperson.
"If you continue in trade, do not take anything that isn't yours, you can only have things when you can afford them," she said.
"I take into account it was a difficult period in your relationship and in life, it appears you are the sort of person coming away from this learning a serious lesson."
The 34-year-old was fined $1000 without conviction, and was ordered to pay compensation of $1946.58 to Bunnings.
A pair of prospective gardeners also attempted to pilfer items from the same Bunnings, after they hid several items under their clothing, and got into a fight with security while trying to leave the store without paying.
On June 29, 2023, Samantha Pring and Tannon Lloyd concealed multiple products from the irrigation section under their clothing, before purchasing a large plastic container and leaving the store without paying for the other items.
Security then approached the couple, and asked Lloyd what he had under his jacket, at which point he withdrew a bag of potting mix.
When the couple then attempted to walk away, security guards detained Lloyd, while Pring became aggressive and hit officers in an attempt to have them release her partner.
In an interview with police, Pring told officers she had become aggressive because she hadn't known who the security guards were.
Defence counsel for Pring said the offending happened during a period where the couple had experienced the death of a close family member and a housemate during a short period of time.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
They said the 37-year-old had been a victim of the Bali bombings, and she suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression.
"Ms Pring was quite distressed her partner had been taken away and didn't know who these people were," they said.
Defence counsel for Lloyd said his personal circumstances were very similar to Pring's, and that the pair had recently developed an interest in gardening, and they took the items so they could cultivate succulents.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said the pair should give something back to society.
She convicted the couple and placed them on a six month corrections order where they must complete 20 hours of community work.
"If you have the energy to go to Bunnings and steal things, you probably have the energy to do something good for the community," she said.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.