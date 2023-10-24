A Highway Patrol officer has cheated serious injury - and possibly death - after he narrowly avoided planks that had shifted on the back of a Western Freeway ute.
Police said the timber was hanging 3m out from the side of the Ford - well outside the legal limit of 15cm.
The 71-year-old Hamilton driver was pulled over at 1pm on Tuesday after Moorabool officers stopped at a broken-down truck on a 110kmh stretch near Bacchus Marsh.
A police officer on foot narrowly avoided being struck by the travelling load of planks.
He then signalled to officers further up the freeway to intercept the ute.
The Ballarat-bound driver was travelling from Drouin to Hamilton, almost 400km away.
"The driver said he was unaware that the load had shifted at some stage between Drouin and Bacchus Marsh," Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"The man admitted that he had not felt the load move nor had he used his vehicle's mirrors since departing Drouin (150km away).
"The protrusion was measured at being 3m from the side of the vehicle when the permissible amount is 150mm.
"The driver was issued with an infringement notice and $288 fine for the unsecured load.
"After the driver re-adjusted the timber, he was allowed to proceed."
The intercept was part of Operation Earlybird .
Meanwhile, Operation Endo continues across the greater Ballarat and Bendigo areas - targeting motorbike behaviour in state and national parks.
Operation Furlong starts on Friday morning next week (November 3) and will run until the night of the Melbourne Cup (Tuesday November 7).
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.