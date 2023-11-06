All the Central Highlands football and netball leagues' clubs award for 2023 have been decided.
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Harley Bongart
Runner-up: Lachlan Conlan
Most determined: Hayden Thompson
Most improved: Jay Homewood
Most consistent: Marc Yates
Best utility: Ryan Bongart
Leading goalkicker: Jackson Kurzman
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Ben Fenwick
Runner-up: Brent Shaw
Most consistent: Tristan Batten
Most determined: Alistair Hine
Best utility: Josh Price
Leading goalkicker: Chris Sharpe
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Siobhan Keogh
Runner-up: Lara Casey
Spirit award: Brittany Hitchings
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Kylie Fenwick
Runners-up: Melissa Conroy and Eryn Vella
Team spirit: Eliza Rivette
Best in finals: Melissa Conroy
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Lauren Alcock
Runner-up: Maddie Alcock
Team spirit: Brooke Arnott and Sam Trickey
Best in finals: Jenny Monterosso, Lauren Alcock
D GRADE
Best and fairest : Tori Barbara
Runner-up: Steph Aquilina
Coaches' award: Lauren Chester
Best in finals: Tori Barbara
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Tom McKenzie
Runner-up: Levi Cox
Most improved: Cooper Smith
Most consistent: Tim Haase
Most valuable player: Levi Cox
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Marshal Lacey
Runner-up: Laurie Megne
Most valuable player: Joe Mulcahy
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Megan Mullane
Runner-up: Eliza Christian
Most consistent: Lauren Turley
Players' choice: Megan Mullane
Best in finals: Alana Roberts
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Rebecca Young
Runner-up: Mackenzie Metcalf
Most consistent: Jessie Simpson
Players' choice: Rebecca Young
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Steph Holloway
Runner-up: Sophie Riordan
Best in finals: Shona Walsh
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Darcy Gervasoni
Runners-up: Brittany Howlett and Emma Thompson
Most consistent: Darcy Gervasoni
Players' choice: Issy Coutts
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Joel Mahar
Runner-up: Ben Dodd
Most valuable player: Max Lawless
Most improved: Ben Willians and Dalton Murphy
Commitment: Lachlan Thornton
Leading goalkicker: John Butler
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Ethan Forbes
Runner-up: Grant Trevenen
Most consistent: Michael Panther
Most determined: Mitch Hay
Coaches' award: Bill Thornton
Leading goalkicker: Josh Partington
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Sophie Wade
Runner-up Laura Wade
Best in finals: Laura Wade
Player's player: Laura Wade
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Emily Partington
Runner-up: Darcie Murphy
Best in finals: Marli Clark
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Olivia Elliott
Runner-up: Mariah Mayne
Best in finals: Olivia Elliott
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Hannah Grant
Runner-up: Amelia Hoffman
Best in finals: Amelia Hoffman
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Mitch Warner
Runner-up: Dom Sliwa
Most consistent: Aiden Domic
Coaches' award: Lachie Atkinson
Players' most valuable player: Mitch Warner
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Brendan Davies
Runner-up: Angus Trevisan
Most improved: Joel Hart and Campbell Palmer
Coaches' award: Nick Miller
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Zoe Ottavi
Runner-up: Ruby Hart
Coaches' award: Kristie Hart
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Alana Haintz
Runners-up: Alexandra Cole and Melissa Scott
Coaches' award: Audrey Griffiths
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Milly McPherson
Runner-up: Emily Jaeschke
Most consistent: Breanna Watt
Most improved: Allira Kennedy
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Kynan Raven
Runner-up: Dean O'Brien
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Matt Kasparian
Runner-up: John Simson
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Dane Whitfield
Runner-up: Pat Taranto
Coaches' award: Kadek Irvin
Most consistent: Ethan Henderson
Most improved: Brodie Plover
Leading goalkicker: Ben Noonan
Team spirit award: Pat Taranto
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Tim Rieniets
Runner-up: Clint Robinson
Coaches' award: Clint Robinson
Most consistent James Waller
Most improved: Josh Mackrell
Leading goalkicker: Clint Robinson
Team barometer award: Tyson Wilkins
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Sami Hucker
Runner-up: Izzy Hoye
Coaches' award: Danisha Wheeler
Players' player: Sami Hucker
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Chloe Cameron
Runner-up: Bridie Flagg
Coaches' award: Rhianna Dunston
Players' players: Bec Booth and Brittney Murray-Rowe
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Josie Gubbins
Runner-up: Georgie Waller
Coaches' award: Megan Butler
Players' player: Tracy Kinnersly
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Emma Preston
Runner-up: Regan Budd
Coaches' award: Tess Antonio
Players' player: Ash Kirkwood
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Ben Jones
Runner-up: Lucas Hall
Most consistent: Trent Nesbitt
Most improved: Tom Grant
Leading goalkicker: Tom Hunt
Coaches' award: Mitch Steen
RESERVES
Best and airest: Rob Rodgers
Runner-up: Aaron Brereton
Most consistent: Dan Ryan
Most improved: Ryan Holmes
Leading goalkicker: Tom Powell
23rd man award: Rob Rodgers
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Lydia Hasler-Betts
Runner-up: Sam Whelan
Most determined: Romy Streat
Coaches' award: Brooke Cowan
Players' player: Sam Whelan
Best in finals: Peta Fay
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Keeley Meade-Sweet
Runner-up: Alissa Norma-Buck
Most determined: Tash Pasahidis
Coaches' award: Makayla Jenkin
Players' player: Alissa Norman-Buck
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Emily Heywood
Runner-up: Kyra Winduss
Most determined: Paige Torrance
Coaches' award: Kiah Bull
Players' player: Kate Levett
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Will Henderson
Runner-up: Flynn Stevenson
Most determined: Riley Adams
Most improved: Connor Tangey
Most consistent: Kain Dickson
Coaches' award: Mitch Henderson
Best first-year player: Mitch Tuddenham
Leading goalkicker: Flynn Stevenson
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Nathan Duggan
Runner-up: Jack Powell
Most improved: Jordan Britt
Most consistent: Isaac Keating
Coaches' award: Mitch Ellis
Leading goalkicker: Kirby Neville
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Amy Purtell
Runner-up: Abbey Britt
Most determined: Rhiana Collins
Coaches' award: Liz Carson
Most determined: Emma Learmonth
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Sally McKay
Runner-up: Annie Flood
Coaches' award: Holly Keating
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Sarah Burns
Runner-up: Milla Rinaldi
Most determined: Charlotte Austin-Lund
Coaches' award: Rebekah Noske
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Macauley Griffiths
Runner-up: Billy Griffiths
Players' player: Adam Toohey
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Lachie Reynolds
Runner-up: Ash McKenzie
Most valuable: Zac White
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Peggy de Spirt
Runner-up: Makayla Anderson
Coaches' award: Darcy McMickan
Most consistent: Mia White
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Stephanie Clifford
Runner-up: Jess Simon
Most consistent: Maddie Hall
Coaches' award: Olivia Goode
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Vanessa Carton
Runner-up: Caitlin Young
Most consistent: Grace Frazer
Most determined: Alex Emonson
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Dayle Bird
Runner-up: Sally Eastwood
Most consistent: Ryley Nagel
Coaches' award: Rachael Young
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Sean Tighe
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Rowan Prentice
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Lauren Richardson.
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Tegan Hawker.
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Leah Davey.
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Will Green
Runner-upup: Cam Kimber
Most consistent: Matt Harbour
Most determined: Monty Judd
Most improved: Ethan Prenc
Most valuable player: Jim Laidlaw
Leading goalkicker: Damon Folks
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Joel Neal
Best and fairest runner-up: Josh Findlay
Most consistent: Pat McGuigan
Most determined: Cooper Andrews
Most improved: Brody Gilbert
Most valuable player: Mitch Grieves
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Kaitlyn Balazic and Shianne Milera
Best and fairest runner-up: Claire Blower
Coaches' award: Katelyn Sutton
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Emily Findlay
Best and fairest runner-up: Loren Aquilina
Coaches' award: Georgia Godson
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Jessica Sutton and Tara Gannon
Best and fairest runner up: Tara Powell
Coaches' award: Kate Stroud
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Jamie Gigliotti
Best and fairest runner-up: Ella West
Coaches' award: Emma Bennett
Most improved: Leteisha Rinaldi
NEWLYN
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Cal Currie
Runner-up Marcus Tilley
Rising star: Will Lund
Mitchell award: Fraser Hay
Team values: Seamus Murphy-McKay
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Leigh Allen
Runner-up: Fraser Lowe
Most consistent: Will Lund
Most determined: Jayden New
Team values: Leo Bell
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Bella Prendergast
Runner-up: Emma Inverarity
Coaches' award: Alex Davies
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Kayla Pomery
Runner-up: Kristina Clohesy
Coaches' award: Molly Davies
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Mackenzie Maher
Runner-up: Bridie Kennedy
Coaches' award: Sophie Longmire
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Katie Stevens
Runner-up: Rebecca Dimond
Coaches' award: Bridget Hannah
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Matt Aikman
Best and fairest runner-up: Rupert Armstrong
Most consistent: Zach Priddle
Most determined: Josh Morgan
Coaches's award: Matthieu Brehaut
Leading goalkicker: Michael Lockyer
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Pat Smith
Best and fairest runners-up: Nick Stubbs and Liam Cox
Most consistent: Tristan Weightman
Most determined: Liam Laffin
Coaches' award: Mark Tanis
Leading goalkicker: Charlie Walton
Rookie of the year: Charlie Walton
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Kate Omeara
Best and fairest runner-up: Libby Denouden
Most consistent: Sarah Omeara
Most improved: Emma Aikman
Coaches' award: Sally Handford
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Leonie Richardson
Best and fairest runner-up: Emma Aikman
Most consistent: Kate Griffin
Coaches' award: Hayley Bath
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Amy Lockyer
Best and fairest runners-up: Rebel Anwyl and Danica Wright
Most consistent: Bianca Brehaut
Coaches' award: Zara Van Dyken
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Eleanor Williams
Best and fairest runner-up: Loui Hutchins
Coaches' award: Jess Mellington
Best in finals: Eleanor Williams
Contribution to netball: Libby Denouden
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Ben Krol
Runner-up: Sam Willian
Most consistent: Jake Maddock
Coaches' awards: Tim Hughes and Sam Romeril
Leading goalkicker: Rhys Monument
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Mark Smith
Runner-up: Andrew Robertson
Most improved: Marcus Graham
Most dedicated: Tim Huglin
Leading goalkicker: Stephen Boswell
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Indy Burke
Runner-up: Shannon Palmer
Coaches' award: Eliza Baker
Players' player: Alex Phillips
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Lucy Graham
Runner-up: Gemma Molloy
Coaches' award: Erin Robertson
Player's player: Rose Weatherly
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Taylah Walker
Runner-up: Lucy Ross
Coaches' award: Lily Hislop
Players' player: Tess Bingham
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Todd Finco
Best and fairest runner-up: Brant Haintz
Most consistent: Matt Lakey
Most reliable: Brett Maher
Most valuable and important: Jarrod Curran
Performance award: James Thompson
Coaches' award: Shannon Donegan
Leading goalkicker: Todd Finco
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Terry Maher and Scott Baldwin
Best and fairest runner-up: Dan Baldwin
Most consistent: Maison Doll
Leading goalkicker: Anthony Grace
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Beth Smith
Best and fairest runner-up: Maddi Quayle
Spirit of Springbank: Grace Clancey
Coaches' award: Ellie Henderson
B GRADE:
Best and fairest: Alannah Fry-Smith
Best and fairest runner-up: Ellie McClure
Spirit of Springbank: Lucy Donegan
Coaches' award: Sammy Reicha
C GRADE
Best and fairest: Erin Rix
Best and fairest runner-up: Poppie Waddell
Spirit of Springbank: Erin Rix
Coaches' award: Claire Boatman
Best clubperson: Tim Simpson
Best netball clubperson: Bethan Simpson
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Best and fairest: Alex McPherson
Runner-up: Bailey Colligan
Coaches award: Harrison Bond
Most improved: Jed Knights
Most determined: Aiden Broughton
RESERVES
Best and fairest: Riley Taylor
Runer-up: Jason Carey
Coaches award: Alex Clark
Most determined: Ricky Lorenzen
NETBALL
A GRADE
Best and fairest: Zarli Clark
Runner-up: Tess Clark
Coaches award: Madi Smith
Rising star: Iman Shrive
B GRADE
Best and fairest: Ella Funcke
Runner-up: : Erika Carey
Coaches award: Jess Booth
Most improved: Natasha Hinchliffe
C GRADE
Best and fairests: Courtney McCaw, Cassandra Nguyen
Runners-up: Verity Brierley, Sophie Darwen
Coaches award: Sharni Smith
Most improved: Ella Lukich
D GRADE
Best and fairest: Susan Vowles
Runner-up: Caitlyn Remington
Coaches award: Claudia Hardiman
Most improved: Melissa Watt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.