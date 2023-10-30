It's once again spooky season, and Ballarat is getting amongst it - already, skeletons, spiderwebs, and pumpkins are everywhere on people's houses.
While it's important to remember not every house is joining in the Halloween fun, grassroots group Ballarat Trick or Treaters has organised the best map in town, with more than 130 addresses which you can check out through their Facebook page.
Page admins Ky and Josh Robinson said Halloween was like Christmas for them - they'll be dressing up as inflatable dinosaurs on Tuesday night.
"We wanted to bring the community together," Mr Robinson said.
"We love Halloween, we've loved it all of our relationship, we thought it'd be a great challenge, and push it more into the community, and get the stigma that it's American away - it's about getting out and meeting people in the community," Ms Robinson added.
"We've seen people with animatronics, or really large displays of spiders, a lot of skeletons, all the basic spooky stuff, but people are getting into the spirit of it."
There's also a similar map for Creswick that features dozens of addresses.
To celebrate Halloween, The Courier's running an extra-spooky costume competition - use the form below to submit a photo of you or your family dressed up and spooky to go into the draw to win four free movie tickets to Regent Cinemas - the winner will be chosen by our Supreme Council of Halloween Enthusiasts (AKA the editorial team).
We'll run a full gallery of all Ballarat's Halloween shenanigans this week.
For a few suggestions, here's a selection of excellent costumes from our archive to get the creative juices spookily flowing, or check out this gallery from Kryal Castle's weekend spooktacular.
Whether you're going out as Bluey, Barbie, or Des Hudson, let's hope the weather holds out for a fun Tuesday night All Hallow's Eve.
