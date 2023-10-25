Ballarat will have at least four container deposit scheme collection points when the statewide recycling scheme begins on November 1.
McCallum Disability Services will run two collection points in Canadian and Mitchell Park which will not only help the environment and put money back into the community, but provide long-term jobs for disabled workers.
The two sites, at McCallum's warehouse at 8 Butt St, Canadian, and the BRI headquarters at 6 Neerim Crescent in Mitchell Park, are in addition to two reverse vending machines - in Buninyong and at Alfred Square, 1/61 Curtis Street in Ballarat's CBD - where residents will be able to recycle eligible drink containers for a 10c refund.
When the rollout of Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme is complete in August 2024, there will be nine refund point locations across the City of Ballarat.
McCallum Disability Services executive manager, infrastructure and business development, Matt Vallance said the organisation had invested significantly to be part of the statewide scheme.
"McCallum and BRI merged nearly two years ago and as a social enterprise we are always looking for opportunities to increase employment opportunities for people with disability," he said.
"The opportunity came up to run two automated Container Deposit Scheme collection points in Ballarat which we really wanted to sink our teeth into as a legacy project."
Up to 10 people with a disability will be employed at each site, along with a site manager, to collect and process containers.
"We do have great support in the local community where we do get a lot of business but not often do we get a long term project like this," Mr Vallance said.
The Canadian site is a drive-through collection point. Empty containers are placed onto a singulator, a piece of equipment which sorts them and reads the bar code of each item to ensure it is eligible for refund.
Containers must be whole and cannot be broken, squashed or crushed.
The group's Mitchell Park site will initially open as an over-the-counter depot where containers will be manually sorted and refunds processed in two or three days until construction is completed in December on a new shed which will have the same automated collection and processing as the Canadian location.
"These legacy projects don't come up very often so we have made a very strong commitment, our board has put serious capital into new investment for this project which will provide really great, suitable employment for people with disabilities," Mr Vallance said.
A reverse vending machine has also been installed at Daylesford Industrial Estate, 37-39 East St, Daylesford.
McCallum is working with TOMRA Cleanway, the 'West Zone' network operator of Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme.
"In addition to the 128 container refund points across western Melbourne and western regional Victoria that go live on November 1, we will continue to add more refund points ... for many months to come. So the scheme will continue to get more and more convenient and rewarding," said TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive James Dorney.
People who deposit their containers can choose to receive their refund as a retail cash voucher, via digital transfer direct to a bank account, or for the amount to be sent as a donation to a nominated charity or community group. Charities and community groups can apply to be part of the scheme.
"CDS Vic will maximise the number of cans, bottles and cartons being recycled into new products, while reducing the amount of litter in Victoria by up to half," said Victoria's environment minister Steve Dimopoulos.
