Environment

Where you cash in your containers in Ballarat from November 1

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 26 2023 - 7:39am, first published October 25 2023 - 6:38pm
Ballarat will have at least four container deposit scheme collection points when the statewide recycling scheme begins on November 1.

Local News

