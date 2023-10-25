Two tradies who allegedly subjected their 17-year-old coworker to a prolonged and derogatory period of bullying, which resulted in the young apprentice being hanged from a noose, will likely contest the charges against them.
Benjamin Foy and Aaron Devereux, faced a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, where legal representatives for the duo said they had been unable to reach a resolution with prosecution.
According to a police summary, the two were employed at Celsius Heating and Cooling when a 17-year-old apprentice started working at the business in July 2022.
After about one month, Foy and Devereux allegedly began making inappropriate and derogatory comments to the teenager, which mocked him for his father's death.
They allegedly told him he couldn't do much with a dead dad, and would ask him "Isn't your dad dead?", as a way of upsetting their victim.
The pair allegedly also made other inappropriate comments about the young man's family, with Devereux recorded on Snapchat asking if he could "rail" the victim's mother.
During the course of the 17-year-old's employment, he allegedly faced derogatory acts on a regular basis, which included having a brick thrown at him, having a bucket of paint tipped over his head while bending over to pick up tools, having his hair spray painted and cut with tin snips, and being spat on.
About 11am on February 15, 2023, Devereux, Foy and the victim were installing a ducted heating and cooling system, when the two men tied a noose from a beam and allegedly peer pressured the young man to place his head in it.
The victim, who had his feet tied together at the time, was then lifted from the ground, where his neck was allegedly holding his body weight for about two seconds before he was able to put his feet back on the ground.
He sustained redness to his neck following the incident, which was allegedly filmed by Devereux.
The incident was reported to police on February 16, 2023, and a resulting police search of the men's homes on February 22, resulted in phones belonging to the accused parties being seized and allegedly incriminating Snapchat videos being located.
An assessment of the victim by a doctor and psychologist determined he was suffering from extremely severe anxiety and moderate depression following the bullying.
A third co-offender had previously pleaded guilty to reckless conduct resulting in serious injury in August 2023, for his involvement in harassing the victim, and was placed on a good behaviour undertaking and fined $1000.
Defence lawyer for Devereux questioned the validity of the psychological report, and disputed whether it would constitute enough evidence to establish whether the victim had been harmed.
The police prosecutor from the specialist advocacy unit said it would be possible to prove harm had been done to the 17-year-old, as the report provided a diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder.
They said if the matter went to a contested hearing they would call seven witnesses, an expert and a police informant to give evidence, and the charges would fall under the 2011 Brodie's Law amendment which specifically related to workplace bullying
Victorian anti-bullying legislation, known as Brodie's Law, was introduced after the suicide of 19-year-old Brodie Panlock, who was subjected to relentless bullying by colleagues at Cafe Vamp in Hawthorn in 2006.
Under Brodie's Law, which commenced in June 2011, serious bullying offences can be punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Defence counsel for Foy said the prosecution needed to make a clearer distinction between their client and Devereux, as it was unclear if all offences applied to both men.
They said the prosecution's refusal to consider a diversion had "thwarted" discussions on resolving the case, as it had made it difficult to find a middle ground.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said a diversion would be "wholly unsuitable" for the pair of offenders.
He adjourned the matter so the parties could have further discussions, but they failed to reach a resolution.
The matter was adjourned for a special mention on February, 12, 2024, with a three day hearing set to begin on April 29.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
