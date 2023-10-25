The Courier
Court

Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy to fight Brodie's Law workplace bullying charges

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:32pm, first published October 25 2023 - 3:01pm
Two tradies who allegedly subjected their 17-year-old coworker to a prolonged and derogatory period of bullying, which resulted in the young apprentice being hanged from a noose, will likely contest the charges against them.

