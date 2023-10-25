Hepburn will have a new-look senior coaching structure in the Central Highlands Football League next season
The Burras have recruited vastly experienced coach Shane Fisher to partner re-appointed Mitch Banner at the helm.
Fisher has been coaching in the greater Ballarat region for more than two decades after launching his playing career as a member of the North Ballarat Rebels' 2017 TAC Cup under-18 premiership and then North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL.
He first entered coaching with his home club Lexton in the Lexton Plains league in 2002 and spent three seasons there.
Fisher has also coached East Point in the BFNL, leading the Roos to the 2006 grand final; Maryborough in the Bendigo league, a second stint at Lexton in the MCDFNL; St Arnaud in the North Central league; and Ararat in the Wimmera league.
Banner will continue in a playing role, while Fisher as a non-playing coach will inject added expertise.
It will be Banner's third year at Hepburn, having led the Burras to two preliminary finals.
Hepburn has also appointed Ricky Ferraro as a playing assistant and Mark Shaw as a non-playing assistant to complement Fisher on the bench.
The Burras, in announcing the new coaching partnership, said Fisher had many attributes - professionalism, leadership, discipline, honesty, communication as well as excellent management and planning skills - which would be of great benefit.
"With Mitch being a playing coach, we identified that we need a professional and steadying influence on the bench and that with Mitch's personal career workload increasing a co-coach was needed to help with his footy workload.
"We are very excited and confident that this combination will give our club the best of both worlds."
Hepburn believes having greater coaching depth on the bench will also allow Banner to place a greater emphasis on his contribution as a player.
Shaw has played under Fisher's coaching at two clubs and has experience as a playing coach.
