Kryal Castle's top-class live music program is continuing, with a long weekend featuring something for just about everyone this November.
Clementine Ford's Taylor Made, a special re-imagining of Taylor Swift's hit songs performed by some of Australia's finest singers, will take over the castle on Saturday, November 25.
The lineup includes, in alphabetical order, Alex The Astronaut, Charley, Clare Bowditch, Emily Wurramara, Kate Miller-Heidke, Lisa Mitchell and Sophia J. Smith.
Two Taylor Made shows in Melbourne are already sold out.
Sydney's The Jezabels and triple J favourites Middle Kids will storm the castle on Friday, November 24, with Melbourne's own Alex Lahey opening.
On Sunday, November 26, The Wolfe Brothers lead an all-star country music lineup, featuring Casey Barnes, Andrew Swift, Taylor Moss, and Max Jackson.
Tickets to all the shows, supported by the state government's Always Live, are on sale now.
IN THE NEWS
The program is also supporting the sold-out Amyl and the Sniffers show at Volta this November, and a four-night Cosmic Psychos residency in Castlemaine.
Kryal Castle put on a massive show for the Smashing Pumpkins' World is a Vampire tour in April, with Jane's Addiction and a host of top-flight rock bands, while back in 2021, Parkway Drive headlined a superheavy New Year's Eve festival.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.