A woman has been rushed to hospital after a single vehicle crash near Clarendon just off the Midland Highway, south of Ballarat.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Blue Bridge Road just before 1.30pm.
A white utility was found crashed head-on into a tree.
It's understood the woman, in her 70s, is from the area, and suffered minor injuries but was complaining of chest pains.
At this stage, it's also understood she was the only occupant in the car.
The cause of the crash is not yet known at this stage, nor the conditions, though when The Courier arrived it was raining heavily.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the woman was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
MORE TO COME
