Paul Burton sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates Court for possession of child abuse material

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:00am
A man who has was jailed for possession of "very serious" child abuse material, will walk free after spending 118 days behind bars.

