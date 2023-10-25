A man who has was jailed for possession of "very serious" child abuse material, will walk free after spending 118 days behind bars.
Paul Burton, who appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link, had previously pleaded guilty to six charges which related to driving offences as well as the possession of child abuse material.
On April 11, 2022, Burton, who works as a part time plumber and was living in Warrenheip at the time of offending, was found in possession of the illegal material.
He has since relocated to Maryborough.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said the category one and category two material possessed by Burton was unacceptable.
"This is quite serious offending, they are particularly serious category one and category two," he said.
"Child abuse is something that cannot be tolerated."
Burton's defence lawyer said he had received a significant wake up call, after being in prison for the first time.
They said the offending had occurred after Burton's marriage ended, which lead to a high amount of alcohol consumption and methamphetamine use.
Burton had been suffering from a depressive disorder, and his lawyer said his mental health combined with his drug use had affected his decision making.
They said his 118 days in custody had been onerous, and was significant for a first time offender whose mental and physical health were in decline.
Burton was sentenced to 118 days in prison, and placed on a 24 month Community Corrections Order [CCO], where he must complete community work over the next eight months.
He will be on a sex offender register for 15 years, and must also undertake testing for drug and alcohol abuse, and complete programs to help limit his risk of committing further sex offending.
"I'll make this remark to you so you're under no apprehensions, if you breach the CCO you will be back before me," magistrate Stratmann said.
"If you breach this order you are likely to go back to prison, the balls in your court, you've got a lot of work to do."
"You're under scrutiny, I'll be notified if there's any breach."
