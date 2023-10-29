Best practice sports medicine treatment for hip injuries continues to be shaped from a trial and world-class research in Ballarat.
Lake Health physiotherapist Jo Kemp has collected prestigious accolades this month for her specialty focus, first being a Fellowship of the Australian College of Physiotherapy for her significant, original contribution to the profession.
Dr Kemp's research into physiotherapy-led best treatment for hip pain in young adults, such as from hip dysplasia, was then awarded the Asics Medal for best paper overall in the Sports Medicine Australia conference.
The paper featured a double-blinded trial in Ballarat, testing two physiotherapy treatments against each other.
Dr Kemp, who is also one of three editors for British Journal of Sports Medicine, was proud to help continue putting Ballarat's sports medicine in the national spotlight - and she need not be based in a capital city to carry out her work.
"It's important people in regional Victoria get the sort of care that helps lift the overall quality of healthcare," Dr Kemp said. "We've still got a number of projects going in that space. One is the long-term follow-up of that trial and see if in five years there has been a reduced need for surgery."
Dr Kemp said she enjoying continuing to learn plenty in her role with British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Almost three years into her editor role with the journal, Dr Kemp said there was an increasing awareness and research body on women's sports injuries.
Dr Kemp said the growing attention in women's sport, driven at elite levels, such as in hip pain, concussion and knee injuries.
"It's great to be now seeing a lot more research and money to women's sport and women's sports injury and medicines," Dr Kemp said.
"That is the biggest trend rising in importance, and recognition in research for other areas such as parasports.
"Traditionally, research has focused on white men in high-income countries ...There is a difference between higher-income countries and lower income, which does not have the same level of resources to deal with injury."
Dr Kemp remains actively involved treating as physiotherapy with Lake Health Group, with clinical practice alongside research encouraged by the journal.
