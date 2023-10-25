From a sporting club on the "brink of collapse" to a growing membership base and impressive facilities, the Lucas Cricket Club has come a long way.
New cricket nets at Victoria Park are one piece of the puzzle to major upgrades at the site and the club has reaped the benefits.
Lucas Cricket Club president Dave Horwood said the previous nets had not been upgraded for two decades.
The nets were completely funded by the club at the time and Mr Horwood said they suffered from poor light and a lack of space.
The conditions became unsafe for players and affected the membership numbers.
"Only three seasons ago Lucas could barely fill one senior team," Mr Horwood said.
"Whereas this season, we are fielding four senior teams with players to spare as well as six junior teams."
The project was jointly funded, $397,808 from the City of Ballarat and $100,000 from the state government's community cricket program.
There are four new nets at Victoria Park, three are for the club and one is always open for community use.
Mr Horwood said having high quality facilities for the community has encouraged people to join the club.
"We have had several walk-in members join us this season alone thanks to the visible presence of the new cricket nets," he said.
"Ten years ago there were no public facilities like this in Ballarat, they were all 20 to 30 years old, run down with no carpet and dirt everywhere."
The teams for the female cricket pathway squads will also train at the new nets in Victoria Park.
It is hoped more women, like Sara Kennedy who made her Women's Big Bash League debut this week, continue to partake.
Mr Horwood said both Lucas Cricket Club and the Ballarat Cricket Association are making a concerted effort to increase female participation.
In the junior ranks, 25 per cent of Lucas' players are female and the club is looking to start a senior team next season.
Mr Horwood said he had seen more enthusiasm for female sport on the back of major tournaments and more media coverage.
"We seem to have a lot of our players who have a lot of young girls in their families," he said.
"We automatically wanted to make sure that our own Lucas family could continue and so it was just obvious that we embraced female cricket."
