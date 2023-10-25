The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Female cricket on the up in Ballarat at new Victoria Park nets

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 26 2023 - 8:36am, first published October 25 2023 - 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From a sporting club on the "brink of collapse" to a growing membership base and impressive facilities, the Lucas Cricket Club has come a long way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.