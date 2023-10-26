Key position player Joel Ottavi has ended his VFL career and will play with his home club Buninyong on a full-time basis in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
Ottavi is a massive pick up for the Bombers, with the potential for him to be one of the recruits of the 2024 season.
With Buninyong as his aligned club for the past two seasons, he has played a handful of CHFL games - three in 2022 and two this year - in that time when the Williamstown schedule has allowed.
The 27-year-old played his junior football at Buninyong, but last had a full season with it in 2016 before starting his VFL career with Essendon.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said Ottavi's return was part of an exciting start to recruiting for the Bombers.
While Ottavi is best known as a centre half forward, O'Loughlin indicated he would have the ability to use the 198cm tall in the ruck.
OTHER RELATED NEWS
Ottavi adopted Keilor in the Essendon District league as his home club on being picked up by Essendon in 2017 and while still with the VFL Bombers in 2018 moved to East Point in the BFNL, where he became a premiership player.
It was a move to Williamstown a year later which saw Ottavi blossom as a VFL player, becoming a permanent fixture in the Seagulls' line-up.
He re-aligned himself with Buninyong in 2022 and returns to the CHFL after 65 VFL games and a career which saw invited to AFL combines and potentially on the cusp of being drafted.
Ottavi is one of four former Buninyong juniors moving to the Bombers, with midfielders Jake Coxall (Lake Wendouree) and Jack Jones (Redan), and utility Seth Barensten.
O'Loughlin said it was pleasing to be attracting former juniors back to the club to pursue a CHFL senior career.
Coxall played his earliest football with Mt Clear before progressing to Buninyong and establishing himself as a senior player in 2018 while still eligible for under-18s.
He joined Lake Wendouree in the BFNL in 2019 and has chalked up 32 senior appearances.
Jones played juniors with Redan and Buninyong, and has been with the Lions since under-16.5.
He graduated from under-age ranks in 2021 and made two senior appearances last year.
Barensten is still a junior, having captained the Ballarat under-17 seniors this year - just his second with the Swans after moving from Buninyong.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.