CHFL: Buninyong secures Joel Ottavi on full-time basis for 2024

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Key position player Joel Ottavi has ended his VFL career and will play with his home club Buninyong on a full-time basis in the Central Highlands Football League next season.

