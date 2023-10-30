Waubra premiership player Tom Nash has been lured out of retirement to join a rival team in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
He will line up with Newlyn under new coach Jarrett Giampaolo.
Nash and Giampaolo are work colleagues at St Patrick's College along with Newlyn stalwart and football director Simon Dwyer.
Nash had a decorated playing career at Waubra, having the distinction of playing in the Roos' 2011 and 2019 premierships.
He is also a past longstanding captain in almost 200 games with Waubra, having had that role in the 2019 grand final victory.
His other highlights include multiple Waubra best and fairests, CHFL inter-league representation and CHFL team of the year selection.
He continues the flow of experienced players with leadership qualities joining Newlyn.
Waubra was disappointed to lose Nash last season, with his experience and class as a player badly missed in a young outfit.
The Roos will undoubtedly find it even harder to have to line up against him and see him running around with a rival club.
This is not the first time Nash has ventured away from Waubra.
He signed with Ballarat league club North Ballarat City after the Roos' 2019 premiership.
However, with the 2020 season abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nash made the call to return to Waubra in 2021 without playing for North Ballarat.
Newlyn is having a strong recruiting campaign as it strives to build on a significant improvement this year.
The Cats went from five wins in 2022 to 10 under playing coach Marcus Darmody this year to finish eighth.
They lost an elimination final to Carngham-Linton.
The appointment of former Redan coach and captain Jarrett Giampaolo ignited Newlyn's off-season
The Cats have gone on to add former Western Bulldogs player Kieran Collins as an assistant coach after being a member of Tatyoon's premiership side in the Mininera District league and Redan's Liam Hoy.
Hoy is a former North Ballarat Roosters VFL player and long-time Lion, including time as captain.
Newlyn has unfortunately lost Callum Currie though.
He starred in his only season at the club - winning The Courier player of the year award, being named in the CHFL team of the year and winning Newlyn's best and fairest.
