The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

CHFL: Waubra great coming out of retirement to join Cats

DB
By David Brehaut
October 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Waubra premiership player Tom Nash has been lured out of retirement to join a rival team in the Central Highlands Football League next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.