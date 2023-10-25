Ready for Australia's upcoming El Nio summer?

Follow these tips for a safe and enjoyable summer season. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Aussie summers have always been a little bit unpredictable.



From the bushfires of 2020 to the torrential rains and flooding we've seen over the past few years, our hottest season has typically been accompanied by a fair amount of environmental challenges.

As this summer marks the return of El Nio tradewinds which will result in an increase of the surface temperature of the western Pacific Ocean, Australians can expect more hot and dry conditions.



Thankfully, there are methods that Aussies living on the east and southeast coast can use to make sure their households are ready for whatever this coming El Nio summer holds in store.

Today, we'll be outlining some top tips for ensuring that you and your family are ready for the hot summer ahead. Read on to learn how you can stay cool and comfortable during the return of El Nio.

Invest in Home Insurance

As is the case with any hot summer in Australia, you'll want to make sure that your home is protected against the threats of fire and flooding.



This will mean investing in a suitable home insurance policy.



For most people, a property will be the single largest purchase they'll ever make, so it's a no-brainer that you'd want to insure that investment.

And if you live in rural Australia, taking out a suitable home insurance policy becomes increasingly vital, as regional areas surrounded by bushlands are typically more at risk.



If you don't currently have a home insurance policy or are concerned that your current policy may not provide adequate cover for your property, then be sure to seek quotations from reputable companies before summer hits.

Service Your Air Conditioner

If you have climate control in your home, such as a split system, evaporative cooling or ducted cooling, getting a technician to come and service it before the heatwave comes is a great idea.



A qualified refrigeration mechanic can inspect your air conditioner, clean its filter, and perform some other essential maintenance to ensure your cooling system will work well in the hot weather that's coming.

It's also a good practice to regularly service your air conditioner.



The general consensus is that your home's heating and cooling systems should be serviced at least once a year, and clean out any ducts at least every 10-12 months.

Stay Hydrated

With the warmer weather, staying adequately hydrated is incredibly important.



You'll sweat more in warm weather (even if you're inside), and you'll need fluid to replace those vital electrolytes lost when you sweat.



That's why keeping a refillable water bottle handy at home or work is crucial to staying healthy over the course of this coming El Nio summer.



And if you work outside or exercise during summer, consider enjoying a sports drink here and there to rehydrate you as well.

A bonus tip here: reduce your alcohol consumption on particularly hot days.



While a hard beverage can be refreshing and tasty in the hot Australian summer, alcohol can dehydrate you quickly.



So the next time you have a backyard barbie, consider serving some nonalcoholic drinks for those who are looking to do whatever they can to avoid heatstroke.

Slip, Slop, Slap and Shade

You'll probably remember this alliterative little summer rule from your time in school.



But truth be told, you're never too old to slip, slop, slap, and seek shade when the hot weather hits.



In fact, staying 'sun smart' won't just help reduce your risks of developing skin cancers.



It can actually also help keep your skin young, as excess UV exposure can lead to premature aging and wrinkling.

Back to the dangers of sun exposure, though.



Thanks to the hole in the ozone layer above Australia, our summer sun can burn you quite efficiently.



In fact, you can get a sunburn in as little as 15-20 minutes, so wearing SPF50+ sunscreen is essential if you spend any time outside.



In addition to slopping on some sunscreen, slapping on a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses will also help to protect you further.

And if you spend any time outside, such as for a picnic or sporting event, try to seek shade if it's a hot sunny day.



You should invest in a portable gazebo if you head away camping or spend lots of time outdoors.

Invest in New Blinds or Roller Shutters

When summer hits, the harsh sun can quickly warm up your house and even cause wear to your furniture or flooring.



It's essential to keep your house dark and cool during an El Nio summer, so consider upgrading your blinds or curtains if needed.

Roller shutters are also a significant investment and are vital for multi-storey houses, which are prone to becoming overheated in summer weather. This is because cold air is denser than hot air, so as your home passively accrues heat from external sources (i.e. through windows), that trapped hot air will sit above your head and descend down over the course of the day. With roller shutters installed, however, you can prevent hot air from entering your home in the first place.

Inspect Your Roof for Leaks

Summer in Australia can bring wild storms and heavy rainfall after a heatwave. And if your roof has any damage or holes, your home could suffer a leak, causing extensive damage.

Yes, your home insurance may cover you for some expenses in the event of a roof leak, but it's still worth getting a qualified roofer to come and inspect your roof before summer and repair any damage or ingress points.



This may cost a bit, but the cost will be small compared to the hassle of a leak and the repair bill if your home gets flooded.

Prepare Your Garden

Finally, an El Nio summer can hit your garden hard - unless you prepare it properly.



You can do things such as laying down a layer of mulch, which will help your garden retain moisture and prevent weed growth.

To encourage growth of your garden plants, you can also prune back shrubs and trees and apply some slow-release fertiliser to your garden beds.



You should also remove any loose leaf matter, debris and clutter from your backyard in preparation for summer.

An El Nio Summer Summary



This helpful article has shared how you can prepare your home, yourself and your family for the upcoming El Nio summer.

