The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Nature Notes: Best time to see wildflowers in Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From approximately mid October until mid-November is the best time for wildflowers in the Ballarat region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.