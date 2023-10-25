From approximately mid October until mid-November is the best time for wildflowers in the Ballarat region.
This is when the largest number of wildflower species are flowering.
The earliest wildflowers, such as common hovea and scented sundew - so welcome at the end of winter - are now finished, but their places have been taken by many others.
Flowering now are native violets, rice flowers, chocolate lilies, trigger plants, tall sundews, several orange and yellow flowered pea plants and more. It is a delightful time of the year.
Many - sometimes most - of the daisy flowered plants, such as yam daisies and everlastings, have hover flies, native bees and other pollinating insects visiting them. Daisy flowers are particularly attractive to these insects.
A few late specimens of flowers from earlier in spring - purple coral-pea, nodding greenhood, early Nancy, common beard heath and pink bells - can still be found in shadier or sheltered places.
To assist the community in identifying wildflowers close to Ballarat, illustrated signs will be placed where the plants grow naturally on the Dementia Friendly Forest and Sensory Trail at Woowookarung Regional Park at Canadian.
The signs will be placed by midday on Sunday October 28, and will be in place for a week, until about midday on Sunday November 5.
Many of the species mentioned above will be found, as well as a couple of late wattles, heath tea tree, and a few orchids.
Woowookarung can be reached from Elsworth Street East, in Canadian. The Trail is well formed, without steep gradients.
Last Sunday's community bird walk at Lake Wendouree and North Gardens Wetlands resulted in 50 species being seen, a surprising total for a morning of rather inclement weather.
Among the number were hardhead, freckled duck, chestnut teal, buff-banded rail, great egret, black-tailed nativehen and fairy martin. Most of these are often difficult to locate at the lake, so their presence was welcome and satisfying for the 20 people who braved the weather.
From Creswick comes a report of an immature nankeen night heron at a dam in forested habitat. Photos show a dark cap, and white spots on the wings, identifying the bird from an Australasian bittern.
The bird was found while searching at night for tawny frogmouths. It was walking very calmly, quietly seeking frogs and yabbies on the shore of the rush lined dam, and showed no alarm at the observer with a spotlight.
Both the night heron and the bittern are nocturnal birds, but the bittern rarely visits forested places.
There is a small resident population of nankeen night herons at Lake Wendouree at present.
I think this bush is a type of broom. Can you tell me which one? W.N., Buninyong.
The long flower stems and large flowers indicate that this is English broom (Cytisus scoparius).
The flower stalks of English broom are always obvious and long, but cape broom's flower stalks are hardly obvious, being just a couple of millimetres long, or less.
English broom (also known as Scotch broom) tends to be rather stiffer than the similar cape broom, with obvious angled stems. Cape broom has ridged stems, but they are not five sided like those of English broom.
Despite its common names, English broom is found naturally across much of Europe, not only in the British Isles.
Another yellow flowered broom is spiny broom, rather different from the two mentioned above. Flax leaf broom is different again, with linear leaves in threes. All four species are regarded as undesirable woody weeds.
