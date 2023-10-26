The close-knit Dunnstown community is determined that if their school is going to close, it will go out in style.
St Brendan's Primary School will close in December after more than 160 years educating children in the region and, in many cases, multiple generations of the same family.
Before the final school bell tolls and the books and furniture are packed away, the school will host a "day to remember and celebrate" the school and its history, on November 25.
A carvery dinner and concert featuring local band Old Melbourne Road will see school families past and present rock the night away after an afternoon of sports, face painting, an open school display with memorabilia and photographs, swapping of many memories, and official speeches.
"It will be a time for past and current students, families and staff, as well as others that have a connection to the school to come together," said principal Inez French.
"We will be celebrating the impact and valued contributions of families and staff, past and present."
Ms French said many families, staff and children were "still coming to terms with the closure" and the loss of the school that has served as a hub of the community for generations.
"So many people have had a hand in making our school the amazing place it is," she said.
"The school is an important part of the Dunnstown community with many children having great grandparents that attended the school. One family spans six generations. The closing of the school impacts the whole of Dunnstown and the surrounding area."
Four children currently in grade six will graduate and move into secondary schools in Ballarat, and eight children in grades two to four are all enrolled at St Alipius Parish School next year and have been visiting their new school for transition sessions to meet the students and staff they will be with in 2024.
"It is wonderful that the children can stay together and St Alipius are so welcoming and making the change as easy as possible for the children and families," Ms French said.
Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited (DOBCEL) chief executive Tom Sexton announced to families in June that the school would close at the end of 2023 because of low enrolment numbers.
With only eight enrolled for 2024, no new foundation enrolments for three consecutive years and a regulatory requirement for a minimum of 11 students the decision was made to close.
The last official day is December 14 for the children, and December 18 for staff.
Ms French said the future of the St Brendan's school buildings was uncertain at this stage, but she hoped they would be used in the years ahead.
"The portables may be relocated to another DOBCEL school if there is no use for them on the current site. Many of the resources will go to St Mary's Clarkes Hill and to other smaller schools or communities that could benefit from what we have."
Anyone interested can contact the school on 5334 7604 for more information or reply through the school's Facebook page - for people attending the farewell event, RSVPs close November 11.
